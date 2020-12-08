Icelandair Group hf. Major Shareholder Announcement
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.12.2020, 18:31 | 39 | 0 |
Icelandair Group hf. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Contact information
Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lífeyrissjóður starfsmanna ríkisins A deild confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is now 1,372,000,000 which corresponds to 4.82% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to disposal of shares.
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0