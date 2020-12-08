 

Portable Patient Isolation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 65 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global portable patient isolation market report.

The global portable patient isolation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. The global portable patient isolation products market is expected to grow at around 2 times through 2026, adding over USD 33 million in incremental revenue.
  2. In the US, the average number of isolation rooms available was 5.8 per hospital in 2019.
  3. The impact of COVID-19 has provided a stimulus to the market for portable patient isolation products resulting a net gain of over USD 2 million in revenue in 2020.
  4. Portable patient isolation products were expected to grow at a rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2020 in pre-COVID-19 projections.
  5. Due to the surge in demand for effective isolation capabilities, portable patient isolation products witnessed a growth rate of around 17% between 2019 and 2020 in the post-COVID market.
  6. As of October 2020, India had the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases, and the country also has a target of getting its bed ratio to 2 beds per 1,000 people. This translates to over 2.7 million beds in the coming years. Such developments bode well for improvements of infectious patient isolation systems as well, including portable patient isolation solutions.
  7. The portable isolation pods segment will grow at CAGR of approximately 11% during forecast and is expected to add an incremental value of over USD 16 million.
  8. APAC was the fastest-growing market for portable isolation rooms with a revenue of over USD 1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21%.
  9. Europe was the largest market for portable isolation pods with a revenue of around USD 7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach about USD 13 million by 2026.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, readiness, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 22 vendors are profiled

