Domini Impact Equity Fund Ranks in Top 1% of Morningstar US Fund Large Blend Category for 1-Year Period Ended December 1, 2020

On December 1, 2018, Domini introduced a new investment approach for the Fund that combines two unique investment management strategies designed to capture the strength of the U.S. economy through the lens of the impact investor:

Domini Impact Investments LLC (“Domini”), an investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing, today announced that the Domini Impact Equity Fund, the firm’s flagship fund launched in 1991, ranked in the top 1% of its Morningstar category for the one-year period ended December 1, 2020 . This news comes exactly two years following a successful change in the Fund’s investment strategy. The Fund also ranked in the top 1% for the one-year period ended September 30.

Core: Through its “Core” strategy, the Fund invests in a diversified selection of mid- to large-capitalization companies that demonstrate strong environmental and social performance relative to their peers, as determined by Domini’s proprietary research and analysis of each company’s impact.

Thematic Solutions: Through its “Thematic Solutions” strategy, the Fund adds opportunistic exposure to a select number of solution-oriented companies in which Domini has strong long-term conviction, and the Fund determines which companies support certain sustainability themes, including the low-carbon transition, access to clean water, sustainable food systems, financial inclusion, and more.

Following successful implementation of this new strategy, the Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor shares (ticker symbol: DSEFX) ranked in the top 1% of the US Fund Large Blend category of mutual funds for the one-year period ended December 1, 2020, as calculated by Morningstar, a respected mutual fund ranking service, based on risk-adjusted total return. The Fund also ranked in the top 1% of the same category of mutual funds for the one-year period ended September 30, 2020, based on risk-adjusted total return.

The 1-year ranking as of December 1, 2020 was among 1,332 funds. As of the same date, the Fund’s Investor shares also ranked in the top 7% of the category among 1,218 funds for the 3-year period, in the top 38% among 1,054 funds for the 5-year period, and in the top 66% among 810 funds for the 10-year period.

The one-year ranking as of September 30, 2020 was among 1,370 funds. As of the same date, the Fund’s Investor shares also ranked in the top 8% of the category among 1,229 funds for the 3-year period, in the top 41% among 1,066 funds for the 5-year period, and in the top 58% among 819 funds for the 10-year period.