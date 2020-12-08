PACCAR Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Extra Cash Dividend

PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents ($.32) per share, payable on March 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2021. The Board of Directors declared an extra cash dividend in the amount of seventy cents ($.70) per share, payable on January 6, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020.

“PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and annual net income due to its industry leading premium-quality global products, strong growth of aftermarket parts and services, innovative use of technology, including e-commerce, and continued expansion of its financial services,” shared Mark Pigott, executive chairman. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many decades. PACCAR’s average annual return to stockholders has outperformed the S&P 500 index in the past five-, fifteen- and twenty-year periods.