PACCAR Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Extra Cash Dividend
PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents ($.32) per share, payable on March 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2021. The Board of Directors declared an extra cash dividend in the amount of seventy cents ($.70) per share, payable on January 6, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020.
“PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and annual net income due to its industry leading premium-quality global products, strong growth of aftermarket parts and services, innovative use of technology, including e-commerce, and continued expansion of its financial services,” shared Mark Pigott, executive chairman. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many decades. PACCAR’s average annual return to stockholders has outperformed the S&P 500 index in the past five-, fifteen- and twenty-year periods.
“PACCAR implemented stringent safety guidelines in all of its facilities, earlier this year, to ensure the health and safety of our employees. I am proud of our employees who have delivered another year of excellent performance to our shareholders,” said Preston Feight, PACCAR chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s profits and strong cash flow have enabled the company to invest in new and expanded manufacturing and distribution facilities, environmental leadership, and new technologies such as autonomous driving, zero emissions powertrains and connected vehicles. The truck markets in North and South America and Europe have rebounded strongly this year and it appears that 2021 should be another good year.”
PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005995/en/
