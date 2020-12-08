 

PACCAR Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Extra Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 19:00  |  12   |   |   

PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents ($.32) per share, payable on March 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2021. The Board of Directors declared an extra cash dividend in the amount of seventy cents ($.70) per share, payable on January 6, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2020.

“PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns and annual net income due to its industry leading premium-quality global products, strong growth of aftermarket parts and services, innovative use of technology, including e-commerce, and continued expansion of its financial services,” shared Mark Pigott, executive chairman. PACCAR has delivered annual dividends, including regular quarterly and extra cash dividends, totaling approximately 50% of net income for many decades. PACCAR’s average annual return to stockholders has outperformed the S&P 500 index in the past five-, fifteen- and twenty-year periods.

“PACCAR implemented stringent safety guidelines in all of its facilities, earlier this year, to ensure the health and safety of our employees. I am proud of our employees who have delivered another year of excellent performance to our shareholders,” said Preston Feight, PACCAR chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s profits and strong cash flow have enabled the company to invest in new and expanded manufacturing and distribution facilities, environmental leadership, and new technologies such as autonomous driving, zero emissions powertrains and connected vehicles. The truck markets in North and South America and Europe have rebounded strongly this year and it appears that 2021 should be another good year.”

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business. PACCAR shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol PCAR. Its homepage is www.paccar.com.

Paccar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PACCAR Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Extra Cash Dividend PACCAR (Nasdaq: PCAR) Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents ($.32) per share, payable on March 2, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2021. The Board of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Pinterest, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 49/20
01.12.20
PACCAR Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of Engine Manufacturing in North America