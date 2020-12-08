 

Dassault Aviation Rolls Out Falcon 6X

Saint-Cloud, France, December 8th, 2020 – The final assembly team at Dassault Aviation in Bordeaux-Merignac (France) opened the doors of Charles Lindbergh Hall today to show the world the company’s newest and most advanced aircraft, the Falcon 6X.

“Today’s rollout is a significant achievement. I am very pleased to present the addition of an all-new aircraft design within the Falcon family, the ultra-wide body Falcon 6X,” said Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier. “The challenges posed by the Covid-19 epidemic required exceptional perseverance and cooperation on the part of Dassault and its partner companies.”

Though circumstances forced the company to stage a “virtual” unveiling, the event had global reach. Customers and operators from all over the world logged on to see the aircraft make its first public appearance.  But despite the novelty of the setting, the live-streamed world premiere was a great success, attracting a record number of visitors.  Viewers can watch a replay of the event at www.Falcon6XRollout.com

“The Falcon 6X presents a major step forward for large-cabin business jet operators,” continued Trappier. “Its award winning-cabin--the tallest and widest in business aviation--provides levels of spaciousness, comfort, productivity and safety that will set a new benchmark in the long-range segment.”

The rollout paves the way for completion of the ground test program and the extensive systems checks that must be performed before the first flight, which is scheduled to occur early next year.

In recent months, Pratt & Whitney Canada completed ground and flight tests of the aircraft’s PW812D engine clearing the path to first flight of the 6X.

With a 5,500 nm (10,186 km) range and top speed of Mach .90, the Falcon 6X can connect passengers to major business centers far and wide. It can fly from London to Hong Kong or from Los Angeles to Moscow nonstop. The Falcon 6X can also perform safe approaches as low as t only 109 knots, slower than other business jets. This allows the 6X like the others Falcons —to safely access small airports equipped with ultra-short and hard-to-reach runways.

 

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.                                              dassault-aviation.com

 

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications   
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Falcon Communications
Vadim Feldzer - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 44 13 - vadim.feldzer@dassault-aviation.com

Photos HD : mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

Vidéos HD : mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

