 

General Mills on CDP's 'A List' for Climate and Water Stewardship for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 19:19  |  58   |   |   

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) announced today it has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental impact nonprofit CDP, achieving a prestigious double ‘A’ score for tackling both climate change and water security.

This year, General Mills is one of few North American companies in the Food & Beverage sector to attain a double ‘A’ score and was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and practice sustainable management of water resources.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by CDP for our leadership in sustainability,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and social impact officer at General Mills. “Stressors to the earth and its resources impact our ability to feed a growing population. We remain diligent on being an environmental steward and taking action on climate change and water security risks in support of the planet, people and the communities we serve.”

General Mills is focused on accelerating sustainability efforts, including combating climate change across its value chain and advancing the sustainability of water use for farmers and operations. Key 2030 goals include reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 30 percent and advancing regenerative agriculture on one million acres.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over $106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with $4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest ever.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP ‘A List’ is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About General Mills
 General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

General Mills Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

General Mills on CDP's 'A List' for Climate and Water Stewardship for Third Consecutive Year General Mills (NYSE: GIS) announced today it has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental impact nonprofit CDP, achieving a prestigious double ‘A’ score for tackling both climate change and water security. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Pinterest, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Wird General Mills 2021 erneut die Dividende erhöhen?
01.12.20
General Mills Debuts Sesame Street Cereal, Bringing ABCs and 123s to the Breakfast Bowl
30.11.20
Chex Teams Up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Make the Holidays a Little Sweeter
30.11.20
5.000 Euro investiert in diese Dividendenaktien könnten dir zu bis zu 277,50 Euro passivem Einkommen verhelfen!
30.11.20
Passives Einkommen für finanzielle Freiheit: 3 Top-Aktien für dieses Ziel!
28.11.20
Das passiert, wenn du jetzt 1.000 Euro in die General-Mills-Aktie investierst!
23.11.20
General Mills? PepsiCo? In diese Dividendenaktie würde ich jetzt eher investieren
21.11.20
100 Euro Dividende & passives Einkommen von General Mills: So viel benötigst du dazu!
20.11.20
2 defensive Dividendenaktien, die in den letzten 3 Jahren um bis zu 77,5 % gestiegen sind!
19.11.20
General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Results on December 17, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
2
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt