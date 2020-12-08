 

DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG under obligation to pay back capital gains tax

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.12.2020, 19:31  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG under obligation to pay back capital gains tax

08-Dec-2020 / 19:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In connection with the ruling of the Federal Fiscal Court (Bundesfinanzhof) on structured securities lending transactions in 2016, Lower Saxony's tax authority has informed Salzgitter AG that the capital gains tax on structured securities lending transactions allowed for over the period from 2006 to 2011 must be repaid.

Salzgitter AG intends to lodge an appeal. The securities lending transactions in question are not cum/cum nor are they cum/ex transactions.

Preliminary calculations show that the capital gains tax to be repaid (including solidarity surcharge and interest) amounts to about €100 million. Consequently, the pre-tax result of 2020 will be reduced by approximately €25 million; we anticipate additional tax expenses of around €75 million.

In view of the good performance of our business in the fourth quarter of 2020, we are standing by our forecast for this year's pre-tax result.

 

Contact:
Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153763

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1153763  08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153763&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSalzgitter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Salzgitter für 33,33 statt Aurubis für 46,46 - bingo, bingo, bingo!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG under obligation to pay back capital gains tax DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG under obligation to pay back capital gains tax 08-Dec-2020 / 19:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Weiterer Großauftrag eines führenden Batterieherstellers
DGAP-News: European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO
DGAP-News: Europäisches Elektrofahrzeug Unternehmen fox e-mobility AG mit erfolgreichem Reverse-IPO
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
DGAP-News: Greencells GmbH successfully places first tranche of the secured Green Bond with a volume of EUR 15 ...
Havn Life Sciences liefert psychedelische Verbindungen für klinische Studien zur PTBS
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG zur Rückzahlung von Kapitalertragsteuer verpflichtet (deutsch)
19:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG zur Rückzahlung von Kapitalertragsteuer verpflichtet
04.12.20
Umweltministerin Schulze: Salzgitter AG leitet Zeitenwende ein
04.12.20
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Weiterer Meilenstein in Richtung CO2-armer Stahlherstellung - Bundesministerin Svenja Schulze übergibt Förderbescheid (deutsch)
04.12.20
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Another milestone on the course to low CO2 steel production - Federal Minister Svenja Schulze hands over funding approval
04.12.20
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Weiterer Meilenstein in Richtung CO2-armer Stahlherstellung - Bundesministerin Svenja Schulze übergibt Förderbescheid
27.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 27.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
27.11.20
ROUNDUP/Krise bei Thyssenkrupp: Pinkwart bringt Deutsche Stahl AG ins Spiel
25.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Thyssenkrupp steigen nach Kaufempfehlung - Salzgitter stark
24.11.20
NORDLB stuft SALZGITTER AG auf 'Kaufen'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
3.171
Salzgitter für 33,33 statt Aurubis für 46,46 - bingo, bingo, bingo!
14.01.20
2
Salzgitter erwartet wegen Abschreibungen höheren Vorsteuerverlust