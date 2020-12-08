 

CGI Windows & Doors Acknowledges Four Local Heroes for Commitment to Assisting Their Communities

Hialeah-based CGI Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, recently selected four community standouts for “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength”, a contest to recognize area residents who have gone above and beyond to help others, with a $2,000 cash prize each.

Pictured from left to right: Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for PGT Innovations; Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations; Christine Bucan, Executive Vice President of Public Relations for Beber Silverstein Group; contest winner Jarrel Strong; contest winner Katie Lizana; and contest winner Joan Saint-Hilaire (Photo: Business Wire)

Joan Saint-Hilaire, Katie Lizana, Demi Genao and Jarrel Strong were all nominated by peers for their commitment to assisting others. Giving back has always been part of the company culture at CGI Windows & Doors. That philosophy fueled the launch of this contest as a way to honor and spotlight these four Miami-Dade and Broward County residents.

Saint-Hilaire is a kindergarten teacher at Whispering Pines Elementary School in Cutler Bay within Miami-Dade County. The 49-year-old seasoned schoolteacher has been instructing students for 26 years. The Miami resident is not your typical teacher and focuses on more than just the curriculum. She has purchased a mini refrigerator and filled it with milk, cereal and other snacks to ensure her students were well fed, driven by their homes with pamphlets and gift bags and made sure they had the necessary school supplies.

Lizana is a fourth-generation watchmaker and co-owner of Circa Tempus, LLC, a company that produces watches for individuals with special needs. She has been sewing to save health care professionals’ ears after hearing that many nurses and doctors were experiencing discomfort due to the loops and restrictions of their surgical masks. The Hollywood resident developed an ear-saving product prototype and has crafted and customized thousands of complimentary medical mask attachments. Dubbed ear savers, the 43-year-old began making the mask attachments in April 2020 with strong ribbon and buttons, forming a soft strap that could connect to the face covering. Since she launched the giving-back initiative, Lizana has received hundreds of requests through Facebook and Instagram from all over the country and mailed them to close to 100 hospitals nationwide to alleviate ear pain and chafing for health care professionals. She has never accepted compensation for the products.

