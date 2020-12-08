Immunicum AB (publ) Provides Additional Information on the Proposed Transaction and Virtual Investor Event Summary

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) provided today an overview and details on the topics to be covered during the previously announced Investor Event regarding the proposed combination between Immunicum and DCprime. The live presentation and Q&A session will be led by members of the Immunicum and DCprime management teams during the webcast tomorrow, Wednesday, December 9 th at 3.00 pm CET. To view the livestream of the event, click here: https://bit.ly/36V9VAQ

Questions can be sent before and during the event to ir@immunicum.com . The presentation is now available on Immunicum’s website.

“The business combination with DCprime is a rare and exciting opportunity through which we gain improved control of the entire value chain of development for ilixadencel while adding a complementary clinical-stage program to our pipeline. This transaction is an essential step to generating shareholder value,” commented Sven Rohmann, MD, Ph.D., CEO of Immunicum. “Through this additional information and tomorrow’s Investor Event, our objective is to provide a more extensive overview of this proposed transaction to the Immunicum shareholders. Speaking for the combined leadership, we are convinced that this is a truly transformative opportunity for the Company.”

Merger Rationale

As announced on November 18th, combining forces with DCprime will establish a leading company built on decades of combined immuno-oncology and cell therapy expertise in the field of allogeneic dendritic cell biology.

Building a Fully Integrated Company & Leveraging Value

The transaction establishes a leadership position in dendritic cell biology and takes Immunicum to the next level through access to strong process development capabilities and the option to develop an in-house GMP manufacturing facility as well as complementary in-house research.

Control over process development and manufacturing infrastructure is crucial to advancing cell therapies with speed and quality, while providing immediate cost synergies on reducing outsourced activities.

The transaction, through full control of process development and production, offers opportunities to leverage ilixadencel’s value creation potential, which has been further validated by recent RMAT and Fast Track Designations from the FDA.

Complementary Organizations & Clinical Pipeline