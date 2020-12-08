 

VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for Mobile Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX VENTURE:"VRB") (OTCBB:"APAFF") (FRANKFURT:"NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce the extensive testing of vanadium bromide “V-Br” electrolyte for VanadiumCorp by CENELEST, the German-Australian Alliance for Electrochemical Technologies for Storage of Renewable Energy. The testing is part of the tri-lateral (CENELEST-VanadiumCorp) project focused on achieving a higher energy density vanadium electrolyte and successful operation in an advanced vanadium redox flow battery cell.

CENELEST research and development for this project was and is performed at both the University of New South Wales “UNSW” Sydney, Australia and Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology “ICT” in Germany, Europe. All three parties contributed technologies and several provisions for the V-Br electrolyte project. V-Br electrolyte represents the potential for a revolutionary advancement in the vanadium flow battery that could enable safe and long-life “zero emission” electrochemical energy for mobile applications (heavy duty vehicles, trains, ships, and many others) that require higher energy density battery systems only previously possible with lithium-ion.

VanadiumCorp-CENELEST conducted work in 2020 includes V-Br electrolyte formulation, electrolyte physicochemical properties characterization, cell component material selection and cell performance testing. VanadiumCorp will showcase advances made on the electrolyte and vanadium cell in Q1, 2021. The V-Br work follows the pioneering research UNSW Engineering has conducted since the 1980s on vanadium flow battery systems, which was led by their creator Emeritus Professor Maria Skyllas-Kazacos who is also an Advisory Board member of VanadiumCorp since 2011.

A higher energy density V-Br electrolyte and advancements in stack architecture could represent two to three times (2 to 3X) the energy stored and made available by a conventional VRFB. The implications for global sustainability and various industries transitioning to zero emissions is a potential game-changer.

Adriaan Bakker, Chief Executive Officer of VanadiumCorp, “We are at the forefront of VRFB innovation with CENELEST that could facilitate the electrification of both stationary and mobile applications. Vanadium is the only renewable metal in energy storage, and we plan to produce it with our 100% owned green technology as green fuel in energy storage that can be scaled to any size.”

