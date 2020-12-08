 

India Pump Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 20:00  |  74   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this India pump market report.

Arizton_Logo

The pump market size in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. Centrifugal pumps are the most widely used pump, and they are the best devices used for water and thin liquids and slurries in almost every industry. This segment held around 70% share in the pump market, with rest being rotary and reciprocating pumps.
  2. Under centrifugal pumps, the single stage and multistage pumps contributed around USD 800 million to the pump market in India in 2019.
  3. In terms of value, water and wastewater, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation and construction services account for over 60% of the market share, while the remaining account for around 40%.
  4. The vendors in the pump market must balance between the strategic procurement of raw materials due to fluctuations and product differentiation with value addition in order to sustain the rapidly intensifying competition.
  5. A focus on a few high-demand end-use sectors by realigning the production lines is one of the ways to sustain the post-COVID-19 impact. Also, a realignment in sales and marketing efforts is recommended.
  6. The industrial sector end-users will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period estimated at over 7%. The incremental growth in the industrial sector will be over USD 700 million between 2026 and 2020.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 26 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/pump-market-india-market-size-analysis 

India Pump Market – Segmentation

  • The centrifugal pump market in India is expected to be competitive, with several established vendors expanding their product portfolio. Centrifugal is best suited for non-air or vapor-containing liquids with low viscosity.
  • The increasing need for energy-efficient systems drives the rotary pump industry. To speed up the development of rotary devices, new agriculture innovations are implemented to improve the total catering productivity to meet the increasing demand for farm products.
  • Industrial pumps are witnessing a high demand from cement, steel, oil & gas, water & wastewater sectors. The increased oil and gas demand and high investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are projected to increase sales substantially. The industrial pump market in India is expected to reach over USD 2 billion by 2026

India Pump Market by Product Type

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

India Pump Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this India pump market report. The pump market size in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market to Expand with Advancements in Public Commute Systems across ...
Glue takes its virtual collaboration platform to the next level with AI-powered customizable ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Solace Technology Helps the Federal Aviation Administration Streamline Data Flow for NextGen ...
Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government ...
Portable Patient Isolation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 65 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Elkem achieves A rating from CDP, ranking among the world's leading companies on climate ...
Piramal Pharma Solutions Invests ~$32 Million to Expand its Riverview Michigan Facility for ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments