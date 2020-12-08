India Pump Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 08.12.2020, 20:00 | 74 | 0 | 0 08.12.2020, 20:00 | CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this India pump market report. The pump market size in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2020−2026. Key Highlights Offered in the Report: Centrifugal pumps are the most widely used pump, and they are the best devices used for water and thin liquids and slurries in almost every industry. This segment held around 70% share in the pump market, with rest being rotary and reciprocating pumps. Under centrifugal pumps, the single stage and multistage pumps contributed around USD 800 million to the pump market in India in 2019. In terms of value, water and wastewater, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation and construction services account for over 60% of the market share, while the remaining account for around 40%. The vendors in the pump market must balance between the strategic procurement of raw materials due to fluctuations and product differentiation with value addition in order to sustain the rapidly intensifying competition. A focus on a few high-demand end-use sectors by realigning the production lines is one of the ways to sustain the post-COVID-19 impact. Also, a realignment in sales and marketing efforts is recommended. The industrial sector end-users will have the highest CAGR during the forecast period estimated at over 7%. The incremental growth in the industrial sector will be over USD 700 million between 2026 and 2020. Key Offerings: Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 26 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/pump-market-india-market-size-analysis India Pump Market – Segmentation The centrifugal pump market in India is expected to be competitive, with several established vendors expanding their product portfolio. Centrifugal is best suited for non-air or vapor-containing liquids with low viscosity.

is expected to be competitive, with several established vendors expanding their product portfolio. Centrifugal is best suited for non-air or vapor-containing liquids with low viscosity. The increasing need for energy-efficient systems drives the rotary pump industry. To speed up the development of rotary devices, new agriculture innovations are implemented to improve the total catering productivity to meet the increasing demand for farm products.

Industrial pumps are witnessing a high demand from cement, steel, oil & gas, water & wastewater sectors. The increased oil and gas demand and high investments in water and wastewater treatment activities are projected to increase sales substantially. The industrial pump market in India is expected to reach over USD 2 billion by 2026 India Pump Market by Product Type Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



