 

DGAP-Adhoc BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.12.2020, 20:06  |  80   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase

08-Dec-2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 8 December 2020

Today, BayWa AG and funds advised by Energy Infrastructure Partners AG (formerly: Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG) ("EIP") entered into binding agreements on an investment by the funds in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH ("BayWa r.e.") in an amount of EUR 530 million.

Until now, BayWa r.e. has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayWa AG. The funds advised by EIP will subscribe a 49% stake in BayWa r.e. in a capital increase against cash contribution and make an equity contribution into BayWa r.e. in the amount of EUR 530 million.

The implementation of the capital increase and the investment is still subject to the issuance of customary regulatory clearances.

BayWa AG
Management Board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastrasse 4, 81925 Munich, Germany, www.baywa.de
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005

Contact:
Jenny Levié,
Head of PR/Corporate Communications,
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft,
Arabellastrasse 4,
81925 Munich,
Germany
Phone + 49 89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 89/92 12-36 80,
E-Mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de




Contact:
Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de

08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
E-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153765

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1153765  08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153765&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
BayWa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase 08-Dec-2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Weiterer Großauftrag eines führenden Batterieherstellers
DGAP-News: European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Europäisches Elektrofahrzeug Unternehmen fox e-mobility AG mit erfolgreichem Reverse-IPO
DGAP-News: Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
DGAP-News: Greencells GmbH successfully places first tranche of the secured Green Bond with a volume of EUR 15 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:33 Uhr
Baywa bringt Teilverkauf der Erneuerbaren Energien unter Dach und Fach
20:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners investiert EUR 530 Mio. in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
20:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners investiert EUR 530 Mio. in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung
02.12.20
ROUNDUP: Baywa scheitert mit Millionenklage gegen Bundeskartellamt
02.12.20
Baywa scheitert mit Millionenklage gegen Bundeskartellamt
30.11.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: BayWa AG (deutsch)
24.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Baywa auf 'Hold' - Ziel 26 Euro
24.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH stuft Baywa auf 'Hold'
19.11.20
DZ BANK belässt Baywa auf 'Halten'
12.11.20
Mischkonzern Baywa floriert trotz Corona

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
1.922
Absicherung in Krisenzeiten durch Substanz: BayWa (519406)
30.06.20
2
Baywa Coupon nicht im Depot gutgeschrieben!!!