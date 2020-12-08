BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase 08-Dec-2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 8 December 2020

Today, BayWa AG and funds advised by Energy Infrastructure Partners AG (formerly: Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG) ("EIP") entered into binding agreements on an investment by the funds in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH ("BayWa r.e.") in an amount of EUR 530 million.

Until now, BayWa r.e. has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayWa AG. The funds advised by EIP will subscribe a 49% stake in BayWa r.e. in a capital increase against cash contribution and make an equity contribution into BayWa r.e. in the amount of EUR 530 million.

The implementation of the capital increase and the investment is still subject to the issuance of customary regulatory clearances.

BayWa AG

Management Board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastrasse 4, 81925 Munich, Germany, www.baywa.de

WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005

Contact:

Jenny Levié,

Head of PR/Corporate Communications,

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft,

Arabellastrasse 4,

81925 Munich,

Germany

Phone + 49 89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 89/92 12-36 80,

E-Mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de

Contact:Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,e-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de

08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: BayWa AG Arabellastraße 4 81925 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691 Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680 E-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de Internet: www.baywa.de ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, WKN: 519406, 519400, Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1153765

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1153765 08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST