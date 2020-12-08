Arrow Exploration Announces Re-Start of Production from the RCE-1 Well on the Tapir Block

The partners agreed to re-start production from RCE-1 due to the increased prices of Brent crude oil and following negotiations with certain vendors to lower field operating costs related to RCE-1. The agreement to re-start production was entered into on December 1 st , 2020 between Samaria Llanos Exploration (“Samaria”), an indirect subsidiary of Arrow, and Petrolco. Production resumed on December 5 th , 2020.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARROW Exploration Corp. (“Arrow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXL) and Petrolco S.A. (“Petrolco”), the Company’s partner on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin, are pleased to announce the re-start of oil production from the Rio Cravo Este-1 (“RCE-1”) well.

As of December 7th, 2020, RCE-1 was producing at a rate of approximately 443 barrels of oil per day (221.5 barrels of oil per day, net to Arrow) of 28.50 API crude at a 71.4% water cut. Effective December 4th, 2020, Samaria entered into an off-take agreement with Frontera Energy Colombia Corp. (“Frontera”) with respect to oil production from the Tapir Block.

The re-start of production from RCE-1 is expected to provide Arrow with additional cash flow to help support the Company’s operations going forward. The Company has historically experienced some of its highest netback production from RCE-1, in light of the comparatively lower per barrel field operating costs on the Tapir Block.

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow’s 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow’s seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AXL”.

