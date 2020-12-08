 

Lincoln Financial Brings Together Retirement and Group Insurance Expertise to Form Workplace Solutions Group

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that it is aligning two lines of business — Retirement Plan Services and Group Benefits — to form a broader Workplace Solutions organization under the leadership of Jamie Ohl, in an expanded role as Executive Vice President, President of Workplace Solutions and Head of Life and Annuity Operations.

Jamie Ohl, EVP, President, Workplace Solutions, Head of Life & Annuity Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

These two core business lines offer a variety of products and services to employers and their employees — including retirement savings solutions such as employer-sponsored retirement plans, holistic financial wellness offerings, in-plan guaranteed income and stable value solutions, and financial protection solutions such as disability, life, dental, accident and critical illness coverages. While maintaining its current distinct product and service offerings in these areas, aligning these two business lines will drive collaboration and innovation and better position Lincoln to further build its portfolio of solutions and improve the customer experience.

“Creating a holistic Workplace Solutions organization is a natural next step as we look to take the growth we have seen in our Retirement Plan Services and Group Benefits businesses to the next level. This newly aligned group is organized around our employer clients — and we are focused on continuously improving the customer experience for those clients and the policyholders and plan participants we serve,” said Dennis R. Glass, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Financial Group. “I have the utmost confidence in Jamie’s leadership as we enter this next chapter. She has demonstrated success in driving business results, and in building a superior and unique customer experience.”

Ohl joined Lincoln Financial in 2015 to lead the Retirement Plan Services business, and later took on responsibility for Life and Annuity Operations. She serves on the company’s Senior Management Committee, reporting to Glass. She has nearly 30 years of financial services experience spanning a variety of areas in the industry including retirement, operations, distribution and asset management.

Eric Reisenwitz, who has served as Interim President of Lincoln’s Group Benefits business since January 2020, will be retiring at the end of the year.

About Lincoln Financial Group:

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $281 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

