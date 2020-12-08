CleanSpark to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Growth and Expansion

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, December 8, 2020 – CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company will be participating in Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 3:00 pm ET. Topics covered will include the Company’s expansion strategy through continued innovation and technology surrounding its distributed energy software. The chat will feature CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Bradford and will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. It will also cover growth opportunities that will come from the Company’s strategic, accretive acquisition strategy, including potential expansion within target verticals.

REGISTER HERE: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1412720&tp_key=55 ...

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investors are encouraged to contact the Company at ir@cleanspark.com, or visiting the Company’s website at https://ir.cleanspark.com/

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the fitness of it product for a particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, timing of orders and deliveries, ongoing demand for its software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for its products and services; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT: Investor Relations CleanSpark, Inc. (801)-244-4405