DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Klöckner & Co SE: No offer for Klöckner & Co by Apollo/Swoctem



08-Dec-2020 / 21:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In response to market rumours that Apollo and Swoctem GmbH are working on an indication of interest in the acquisition of up to 100% of the shares of the company, the company states as follows: Apollo/Swoctem have submitted a non-binding indication of interest to the company, but have retracted it vis-à-vis the company today, confirming that they will not pursue the transaction further at this stage. Irrespective of these developments, Klöckner & Co continues to implement the successful Surtsey project, which is focused on accelerating Klöckner & Co's digital transformation and fostering restructuring initiatives.





08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

