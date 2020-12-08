DGAP-Adhoc Klöckner & Co SE: No offer for Klöckner & Co by Apollo/Swoctem
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
In response to market rumours that Apollo and Swoctem GmbH are working on an indication of interest in the acquisition of up to 100% of the shares of the company, the company states as follows: Apollo/Swoctem have submitted a non-binding indication of interest to the company, but have retracted it vis-à-vis the company today, confirming that they will not pursue the transaction further at this stage. Irrespective of these developments, Klöckner & Co continues to implement the successful Surtsey project, which is focused on accelerating Klöckner & Co's digital transformation and fostering restructuring initiatives.
