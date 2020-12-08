NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Rejection of GardaWorld’s revised offer following announcement of recommended offer from Allied Universal

On 2 December 2020, Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) announced it had revised its unsolicited offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) from 190 pence to 235 pence in cash per share (the “Revised GardaWorld Offer”).

The Board of G4S (the “Board”) has carefully considered the Revised GardaWorld Offer with its financial and legal advisers. Whilst the Board recognises the increase in the price of the Revised GardaWorld Offer, the Board has unanimously decided to reject it on the basis that it continues to undervalue G4S.

G4S is today publishing a response circular (the “Circular”) in relation to the Revised GardaWorld Offer.

Separately, since the announcement of the Revised GardaWorld Offer and as disclosed on 2 December 2020, G4S continued to engage with Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) regarding a potential offer for G4S by Allied Universal.

The Board is pleased that these discussions have today resulted in the separate announcement of a recommended offer from Allied Universal to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S for 245 pence in cash per share (the “Allied Universal Offer”).

We strongly urge shareholders to take absolutely no action in relation to GardaWorld’s Revised Offer.

Further information regarding Allied Universal’s Offer will be sent to shareholders in due course.

