 

G4S plc Rejection of GardaWorld’s revised offer following announcement of recommended offer from Allied Universal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 21:16  |  66   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

8 December 2020

G4S plc

Rejection of GardaWorld’s revised offer following announcement of recommended offer from Allied Universal

On 2 December 2020, Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) announced it had revised its unsolicited offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) from 190 pence to 235 pence in cash per share (the “Revised GardaWorld Offer”).

The Board of G4S (the “Board”) has carefully considered the Revised GardaWorld Offer with its financial and legal advisers. Whilst the Board recognises the increase in the price of the Revised GardaWorld Offer, the Board has unanimously decided to reject it on the basis that it continues to undervalue G4S. 

G4S is today publishing a response circular (the “Circular”) in relation to the Revised GardaWorld Offer.

Separately, since the announcement of the Revised GardaWorld Offer and as disclosed on 2 December 2020, G4S continued to engage with Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) regarding a potential offer for G4S by Allied Universal. 

The Board is pleased that these discussions have today resulted in the separate announcement of a recommended offer from Allied Universal to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S for 245 pence in cash per share (the “Allied Universal Offer”).

We strongly urge shareholders to take absolutely no action in relation to GardaWorld’s Revised Offer. 

Further information regarding Allied Universal’s Offer will be sent to shareholders in due course.

This announcement can be accessed via https://www.g4s.com/investors/offer-and-possible-offer. The attached Circular can also be accessed via https://www.g4s.com/investors/response-to-gardaworld-offer.

For further enquiries, please contact:    
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
 

Media enquiries 		   
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers

Seite 1 von 4
G4S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G4S plc Rejection of GardaWorld’s revised offer following announcement of recommended offer from Allied Universal NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 8 December 2020 G4S plc Rejection of GardaWorld’s revised …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:53 Uhr
G4S plc: Recommended Cash Offer for G4S by Allied Universal
04.12.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
04.12.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
03.12.20
GardaWorld Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements
02.12.20
Statement regarding revised GardaWorld offer
30.11.20
Further Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
25.11.20
GardaWorld Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements
25.11.20
G4S plc: G4S to resume dividend for 2021 with clear potential for significant further cash returns to shareholders
16.11.20
G4S plc - Retail Cash Solutions
12.11.20
G4S plc: Offer for G4S plc - North American Competition Clearances