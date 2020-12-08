 

Periphas Capital Launching Sponsored SPAC Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 21:33  |  43   |   |   

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of CAPS as discussed in a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 29, 2020, in connection with the proposed initial public offering of CAPS. The Company intends to leverage the experience of its management team in its search for a partnering transaction and its value creation strategy will be to identify and build a company in partnership with a company, its management team and existing owners.

The proposed initial public offering is expected to have a base offering size of $300 million, or up to $345 million if the underwriter’s over-allotment option is exercised in full. The Company expects to list the CAPS to be issued in the proposed initial public offering with the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “PCPC.U.” Each CAPS will consist of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-fourth of one warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock, which, once separated, are expected to trade under the ticker symbols “PCPC” and “PCPC WS,” respectively.

Evercore Group L.L.C. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed initial public offering. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering by the Company may be obtained from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by phone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

The Registration Statement relating to the securities of the Company has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the Company's proposed initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Periphas Capital Launching Sponsored SPAC Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar partnering transaction with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity