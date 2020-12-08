 

Amen Properties Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2020 and Announces Dividend

Amen Properties, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMEN) today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $301 thousand and a net profit of $98 thousand. These results compare to revenue of $530 thousand and a net loss of $(436) thousand for the same quarter last year. The Company’s decline in revenue for the quarter was driven by decreases in oil and gas production and commodity prices. The increase in profitability was caused primarily by tax refunds realized from the correction of tax returns for 2017-19.

Amen announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, to be paid on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2020.

Finally, Amen reiterated that its Board has approved a plan whereby the Company will no longer hedge the revenue stream associated with its oil and gas royalties. “Shareholders of Amen need to understand that they hold an un-hedged long oil and gas position and should pursue their own hedging strategy if they are uncomfortable with that risk,” said Kris Oliver, Amen’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s 2020 third quarter report is available for viewing or download from the company’s web site – www.amenproperties.com.

About Amen Properties:

Amen Properties owns a portfolio of properties including real estate and oil and gas interests.

Cautionary Statement:
This document contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of the words "expect," "project," "may," "might," potential," and similar terms. AMEN Properties, Inc. ("Amen," "we" or the "Company") cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Amen's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and price fluctuations, government and industry regulation, U.S. and global competition and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



