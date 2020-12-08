 

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Gene Expression, Clinical Biomarker and Preliminary Functional Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-A501 for the Treatment of Danon Disease

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces preliminary data from its open-label, Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501, the Company’s adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)-based gene therapy candidate expressing LAMP2B for the treatment of Danon Disease. Danon Disease is a rare X-linked inherited disorder caused by genetic mutations in the LAMP2 gene resulting in accumulation of autophagosomes and glycogen, particularly in cardiac muscle and other tissues, which ultimately leads to severe and frequently fatal cardiomyopathy. Preliminary data from patients in the low dose RP-A501 cohort showed that the gene therapy was generally well tolerated and provided early evidence of clinical benefit.

“We are very excited to report encouraging safety and tolerability results for RP-A501, as well as increased gene expression, positive biomarkers and functional measures observed in the low-dose cohort of the study. Based on these early results, we believe that a low dose of RP-A501 has the potential to confer meaningful therapeutic benefit with an overall manageable safety profile. Further, the safety results observed in the low dose cohort enabled us to treat the first two patients in the higher dose cohort,” said Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket.

“Cardiac LAMP2B protein expression by immunohistochemical staining was greater than 50% of normal LAMP2B in two patients with follow-up data of up to one year; these levels far exceeded the threshold estimated in females who largely do not develop heart failure until several decades later than males. In addition, RP-A501 demonstrated reduction of myocardial cell disarray and accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, a hallmark of Danon Disease. This translated into early stabilization and suggests a trend toward improvement in functional measures. Males with Danon Disease typically have elevated BNP, transaminases and creatine kinase as a result of skeletal and heart muscle damage. Cardiac dysfunction is often rapidly progressive and severe, with concomitant reductions in cardiac output. RP-A501 demonstrated consistent stabilization or improvements across all of these clinical measures as of the data cutoff. These early results suggest a path to a potentially transformative option for Danon Disease, and possibly the first viable gene therapy approach for cardiac diseases.”

