NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase home24 SE: home24 SE successfully places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approx. EUR 46.4 million 08-Dec-2020 / 22:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, December 8, 2020 - home24 SE (the "Company") has successfully placed 2,640,918 new shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding offering (the "Capital Increase"). The placement price was set at EUR 17.58 per new share, resulting in gross proceeds of around EUR 46.4 million. Thereby, the Company will increase its existing share capital by approximately 10%, from EUR 26,409,186.00 to EUR 29,050,104.00, through the partial exercise of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The new shares will carry the same rights, including dividend rights, as the Company's existing shares.

The new shares from the Capital Increase will be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on or around December 9, 2020 and included in the existing quotation for the Company's shares. Delivery of the new shares to investors is expected to occur on December 11, 2020. In connection with the Capital Increase, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Disclaimers

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.