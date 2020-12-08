Vivint Smart Home Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (the “Company”) today announced that it has delivered a notice of redemption to redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of September 26, 2017 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (f/k/a Mosaic Acquisition Corp.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), and that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 7, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company has the right to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within any 30-day trading period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. The last sales price of the Common Stock has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-day trading period ending on December 3, 2020. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each registered holder of the outstanding Public Warrants.

The Public Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such warrants, at the exercise price of $11.50 per share. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Public Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Public Warrants.

The shares of Common Stock underlying the Public Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-236340).