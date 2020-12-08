 

Mattel Names Jonathan Anschell Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the appointment of Jonathan Anschell as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Anschell will report to Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Robert Normile, who will continue in his current role through Dec. 31, 2020, and then remain with Mattel as an executive advisor through a date in April to be determined by the Company to ensure a smooth transition.

Jonathan Anschell, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, Mattel (effective Jan. 1, 2021) (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jonathan is a highly accomplished legal executive, with a strong commercial background and deep expertise in managing global, consumer-facing brands,” said Kreiz. “His leadership skills and strong transactional experience at the highest levels of the media and entertainment industry will further strengthen our capabilities as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company. I look forward to Jonathan joining the executive leadership team as we build on the momentum already well underway at Mattel and create value for our shareholders.”

Anschell brings extensive legal, corporate governance and media and entertainment industry expertise to Mattel. He joins the Company from ViacomCBS Media Networks, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel since 2019, leading the legal affairs team for all CBS entertainment and news operations, as well as the business and legal affairs teams for the ViacomCBS cable networks in the U.S. and internationally. Anschell previously served as General Counsel of CBS Television and Deputy General Counsel and Secretary of CBS Corporation. Before joining CBS in 2004, he was a partner at White O’Connor Curry, a Los Angeles-based law firm.

In his role as EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, Anschell will be in charge of all legal responsibilities for the Company’s operations and transactions, as well as corporate governance, securities, intellectual property, litigation and privacy. He will also be responsible for compliance and government affairs at the Company.

“I am proud to join Mattel at such an exciting and important time in its transformation,” said Anschell. “Mattel is an innovative company and home to iconic brands with enduring value. I look forward to working with the leadership team on this next stage of growth.”

