Fortune Brands Increases Quarterly Dividend for 8th Consecutive Year

The 8 percent increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.24 to $0.26, represents the Board’s continued confidence in the Company’s long-term cash flow potential and its support of the Company’s broader strategy for utilizing free cash flow to build shareholder value by investing in Fortune Brands’ businesses, pursuing accretive acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced that today, December 8, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021.

“We have now increased our dividend rate for the eighth consecutive year. This is a testament to our solid execution of our strategies, strong cash flow generation and commitment to driving incremental shareholder value. We will continue to strategically use our strong balance sheet, capital structure and free cash flow as we drive our next phase of growth,” said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Fortune Brands.

