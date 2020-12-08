Pivotal Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Merger With XL Fleet to Be Held December 21, 2020

Pivotal also announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC) (“Pivotal”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to consider the previously announced merger agreement with XL Fleet has been set for December 21, 2020. Stockholders of record as of December 7, 2020 (the “Record Date”) will be eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Kevin Griffin, a Pivotal Director, said, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the merger process, which brings XL Fleet one step closer to becoming a public company. Over the past several months, XL Fleet has reinforced our conviction that it will emerge as a winner in the vehicle electrification market. We look forward to completing the planned merger and for XL Fleet to scale to new heights as a public company.”

Tod Hynes, XL Fleet Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, added, “Since announcing the merger in September, XL Fleet has maintained our strong momentum, achieving record quarterly revenues, launching our XL Grid charging infrastructure division, expanding our plug-in hybrid electric product line onto GM vehicles and securing meaningful new orders. Pending approval by Pivotal stockholders and completion of the merger, XL Fleet will be well positioned to extend its leadership in commercial vehicle electrification by continuing to enhance its broad suite of fleet electrification solutions to its established and expanding base of over 200 customers.”

Upon closing, the combined company will be named XL Fleet Corp. and its common stock and warrants will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols, “XL” and “XL WS”, respectively.

Pivotal encourages all PIC stockholders to protect their investment and vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS in advance of the Annual Meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on December 21, 2020, by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the easy instructions on the proxy card.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., our proxy solicitor, by calling (800) 249-7120 or by email to XLFleet@dfking.com.