 

Pivotal Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Merger With XL Fleet to Be Held December 21, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC) (“Pivotal”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to consider the previously announced merger agreement with XL Fleet has been set for December 21, 2020. Stockholders of record as of December 7, 2020 (the “Record Date”) will be eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Pivotal also announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Kevin Griffin, a Pivotal Director, said, “We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in the merger process, which brings XL Fleet one step closer to becoming a public company. Over the past several months, XL Fleet has reinforced our conviction that it will emerge as a winner in the vehicle electrification market. We look forward to completing the planned merger and for XL Fleet to scale to new heights as a public company.”

Tod Hynes, XL Fleet Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, added, “Since announcing the merger in September, XL Fleet has maintained our strong momentum, achieving record quarterly revenues, launching our XL Grid charging infrastructure division, expanding our plug-in hybrid electric product line onto GM vehicles and securing meaningful new orders. Pending approval by Pivotal stockholders and completion of the merger, XL Fleet will be well positioned to extend its leadership in commercial vehicle electrification by continuing to enhance its broad suite of fleet electrification solutions to its established and expanding base of over 200 customers.”

Upon closing, the combined company will be named XL Fleet Corp. and its common stock and warrants will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols, “XL” and “XL WS”, respectively.

Pivotal encourages all PIC stockholders to protect their investment and vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS in advance of the Annual Meeting scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on December 21, 2020, by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the easy instructions on the proxy card.

Your Vote Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own!

If you have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., our proxy solicitor, by calling (800) 249-7120 or by email to XLFleet@dfking.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Pivotal Investment II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pivotal Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Merger With XL Fleet to Be Held December 21, 2020 Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC) (“Pivotal”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to consider the previously announced merger agreement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
XL Fleet Launches its XL Grid Division with Charging Infrastructure Solutions
23.11.20
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
16.11.20
XL Fleet Expands XLP Plug-in Hybrid Electric Drive System For Use in Multiple GM Fleet Applications
12.11.20
XL Fleet Generates Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenue