 

Jeffrey A. Bluestone Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Jeffrey A. Bluestone, PhD, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Bluestone is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Biotherapeutics and the A.W. and Mary Margaret Clausen Distinguished Professor of Metabolism and Endocrinology at the University of California San Francisco. He is an international leader in the field of immunotherapy and has published more than 500 papers over nearly four decades focused on understanding the basic processes that control T-cell activation and immune tolerance in autoimmunity, organ transplantation and cancer. His research has led to the development of multiple immunotherapies, including the first medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) targeting T-cell co-stimulation to treat autoimmunity and the first FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. Dr. Bluestone was the founding director of the Immune Tolerance Network, the largest National Institutes of Health-funded multicenter clinical immunology research program, testing novel immunotherapies in transplantation, autoimmunity and asthma/allergy. He recently led the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy as President and Chief Executive Officer. He served as a member of the Blue Ribbon Panel, appointed by then Vice President Joe Biden, to guide the National Cancer Moonshot Initiative. Dr. Bluestone is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and American Academy of Arts and Sciences, was a recipient of the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship, and previously served as the Ludwig Professor and Director of the Ben May Institute at the University of Chicago.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jeff Bluestone to our Board of Directors,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences. “Jeff is an exceptional scientist and researcher who has had a distinguished career in the field of immunotherapy. His scientific acumen will be a valuable addition to the Gilead Board, as we continue to deliver transformational medicines to patients.”

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.



Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jeffrey A. Bluestone Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Jeffrey A. Bluestone, PhD, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Bluestone is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Biotherapeutics and the A.W. and Mary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:56 Uhr
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) fest, Qiagen (QIA) nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
07.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
06.12.20
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell Lymphoma
06.12.20
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
05.12.20
Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical Benefit in a Pivotal Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study
05.12.20
New Data for TecartusTM Demonstrate Durable Responses at One Year Follow-Up in Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
05.12.20
New Four-Year Data Show Long-Term Survival in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With Yescarta in ZUMA-1 Trial
03.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) stark, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) unter Druck
02.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und 4SC (VSC) leicht im Plus
01.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
87
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
18.11.20
3.563
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung