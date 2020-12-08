FCPT Announces Acquisition of 13 KFC properties for $21.7 million
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a portfolio of 13 KFC properties for $21.7 million. The portfolio is located in Alabama and occupied under two, identical, triple-net master leases to one of the largest franchisees in the country with approximately 14 years of term remaining and annual rent increases of 2%. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208006058/en/
