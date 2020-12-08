GigCapital2 Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) corporation, today announced that all of the matters put forward before its stockholders for consideration and approval were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the virtual annual meeting of stockholders held today.

To amend the company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to extend the date by which the company must consummate a business combination transaction from December 10, 2020 to March 10, 2021 (the “Extension Amendment”); To elect five directors to serve as directors on the company’s Board of Directors until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified; and To ratify the selection by the company’s Audit Committee of BPM LLP to serve as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The proposals are more fully described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

Leading up to the annual meeting, there were minimal stockholders seeking to demand redemption in connection with the Extension Amendment on the agenda for the annual meeting, with a total of 579,881 shares (or approximately 3%) being redeemed out of 17,250,000 shares eligible for redemption. More than 76% of the outstanding shares of stock of the company were voted for the Extension Amendment, and of those voting on the Extension Amendment, more than 99% were voted in support.

Dr. Avi Katz, Founder and Executive Chairman of GigCapital2, commented, “We are pleased to have received overwhelming shareholder support, which paves the way to move forward with the business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC that will result in the renaming of the company as UpHealth Holdings, Inc., which was announced on November 23, 2020. The combined company will be an integrated global platform serving four of the fastest growing digital health markets: Integrated Care Management, Global Telehealth, Digital Pharmacy, and Tech-enabled Behavioral Health. Furthermore, we view the limited redemptions after the announced combination, and the significant trading volume for our shares, units, warrants and rights, as validation of our strategy to create to a powerful digital healthcare pioneer poised for substantial growth on a global scale. We remain confident the combination will be completed within the revised and shareholder approved closing date, subject to customary closing conditions.”