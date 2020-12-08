AECOM announces changes to its Board of Directors in collaboration with Starboard Value
AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced changes to its Board of Directors. Such changes include:
- The nominations of Diane C. Creel and Sander van’t Noordende as new independent directors for election to its Board of Directors at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2021 Annual Meeting”), which is anticipated to occur on February 24, 2021. Ms. Creel and Mr. van’t Noordende will begin onboarding immediately and will formally join the board at the 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Lydia H. Kennard, whose appointment was previously announced, will join the Board effective December 14, 2020.
- Dr. Robert J. Routs will retire from the Board and not stand for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting.
- As previously disclosed, Steven Kandarian will not stand for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting.
- AECOM has agreed to re-nominate for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting all other current board members including the three directors previously appointed pursuant to the 2019 agreement with Starboard Value.
With these changes, seven of the eleven AECOM Board members will have been appointed within the past year.
“AECOM has transformed itself into a premier Professional Services business, and the additions of Diane, Sander and Lydia will further strengthen our Board as we execute our strategy focused on generating value for all of our stakeholders,” said Douglas W. Stotlar, Chairman of AECOM’s Board of Directors. “Together with Starboard, we have thoughtfully pursued the evolution of our Board to best support our company’s strategy and will now benefit from an exceptional combination of specialized skillsets and expertise. The completion of this process puts our company on a stronger path forward that will benefit all AECOM stakeholders. The AECOM board is comprised of highly respected industry leaders that bring a broad array of expertise to best guide the Company as it advances its strategy to set a new standard of excellence in the Professional Services industry.”
Mr. Stotlar continued, “On behalf of our Board, I thank both Rob and Steve for their significant contributions to our company over the years and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
Peter Feld, managing member of Starboard Value said, “We are pleased with these additional changes to the board of AECOM resulting in seven of the eleven board members having been appointed within the past year. AECOM is an industry leader with significant opportunity for growth and continued margin expansion. We are pleased with the recent trajectory of improved financial results and we believe AECOM remains significantly undervalued with great opportunities ahead to create value for the benefit of all shareholders.”
