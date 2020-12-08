AECOM announces changes to its Board of Directors in collaboration with Starboard Value

“AECOM has transformed itself into a premier Professional Services business, and the additions of Diane, Sander and Lydia will further strengthen our Board as we execute our strategy focused on generating value for all of our stakeholders,” said Douglas W. Stotlar, Chairman of AECOM’s Board of Directors. “Together with Starboard, we have thoughtfully pursued the evolution of our Board to best support our company’s strategy and will now benefit from an exceptional combination of specialized skillsets and expertise. The completion of this process puts our company on a stronger path forward that will benefit all AECOM stakeholders. The AECOM board is comprised of highly respected industry leaders that bring a broad array of expertise to best guide the Company as it advances its strategy to set a new standard of excellence in the Professional Services industry.”

Mr. Stotlar continued, “On behalf of our Board, I thank both Rob and Steve for their significant contributions to our company over the years and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Peter Feld, managing member of Starboard Value said, “We are pleased with these additional changes to the board of AECOM resulting in seven of the eleven board members having been appointed within the past year. AECOM is an industry leader with significant opportunity for growth and continued margin expansion. We are pleased with the recent trajectory of improved financial results and we believe AECOM remains significantly undervalued with great opportunities ahead to create value for the benefit of all shareholders.”