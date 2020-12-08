Ichor Announces Public Offering of 3,500,000 Ordinary Shares

The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities, and strategic transactions.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 of its ordinary shares. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 of its ordinary shares sold in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting commissions.

Stifel and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Needham & Company, B. Riley Securities, and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 3, 2020 and became effective on September 3, 2020.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering is expected to be filed with the SEC and, when filed, copies may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by sending a request to: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.