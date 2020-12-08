 

Forma Therapeutics Launches Proposed Public Offering

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that it has launched a proposed public offering of 4,600,000 shares of its common stock.

All of the shares of common stock in the offering will be offered by Forma. In addition, Forma expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 690,000 additional shares of common stock. Together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, Forma intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for (i) the development of its lead program FT-4202 in sickle cell disease including completion of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial and, subject to the results of its Phase 1 clinical trial, the initiation and conduct of its planned, global pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial through Phase 3 dose selection and hemoglobin futility and hemoglobin improvement, the initiation and conduct of a clinical trial in pediatric sickle cell disease and the initiation and conduct of a clinical trial in beta thalassemia through an initial data readout; (ii) the advancement of FT-7051 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, through its planned Phase 1 clinical trial; and (iii) research and development, working capital, and general corporate purposes, including funding pre-approval activities for FT-2102 in acute myeloid leukemia and the completion of other noncore programs. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

