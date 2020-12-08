 

Chewy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 22:10  |  13   |   |   

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended November 1, 2020, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Fiscal Q3 2020 Highlights:

  • Net sales of $1.78 billion grew 45 percent year-over-year
  • Gross margin of 25.5 percent expanded 180 basis points year-over-year
  • Net loss of $32.8 million, including share-based compensation expense of $25.1 million
  • Net margin of (1.8) percent improved 460 basis points year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $5.5 million improved 118 percent year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 0.3 percent improved 280 basis points year-over-year

“Chewy’s relentless focus on execution and inventiveness resulted in record net sales and another quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA,” said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy. “Over the past few quarters, our team has been hard at work to reformat our proprietary brands and overall assortment strategy by introducing compelling merchandise, improving discoverability, and delivering a tremendous value proposition for our customers. This strategy is working to create positive, consistent, and sustainable momentum. We are also proud to take a leading role in making pet healthcare more affordable and accessible with the recent expansion of our healthcare offerings to include medicinal compounding and telehealth.”

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Chewy's financial results today at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 10150093
Live Call: 1-866-270-1533 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0797 (International)
Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on December 15, 2020)
Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our ability to: successfully manage the risks relating to the spread of COVID-19, including any adverse impacts on our supply chain, workforce, facilities, customer services and operations; sustain our recent growth rates and manage our growth effectively; acquire new customers in a cost-effective manner and increase our net sales per active customer; accurately predict economic conditions and their impact on consumer spending patterns, particularly in the pet products market, and accurately forecast net sales and appropriately plan our expenses in the future; introduce new products or offerings and improve existing products; successfully compete in the pet products and services retail industry, especially in the e-commerce sector; source additional, or strengthen our existing relationships with, suppliers; negotiate acceptable pricing and other terms with third-party service providers, suppliers and outsourcing partners and maintain our relationships with such entities; optimize, operate and manage the expansion of the capacity of our fulfillment centers; provide our customers with a cost-effective platform that is able to respond and adapt to rapid changes in technology; maintain adequate cybersecurity with respect to our systems and ensure that our third-party service providers do the same with respect to their systems; successfully manufacture and sell our own private brand products; maintain consumer confidence in the safety and quality of our vendor-supplied and private brand food products and hardgood products; comply with existing or future laws and regulations in a cost-efficient manner; attract, develop, motivate and retain well-qualified employees; and adequately protect our intellectual property rights and successfully defend ourselves against any intellectual property infringement claims or other allegations that we may be subject to.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this communication primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in this communication. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this communication to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense and related taxes; income tax provision; interest income (expense), net; management fee expense; transaction costs and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operations. We have provided a reconciliation below of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We have included adjusted EBITDA in this earnings release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and management fee expense from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision; interest income (expense), net; and transaction and other costs as these items are not components of our core business operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation and related taxes. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction and other costs which are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include transaction costs (i.e. IPO costs), integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems; and
  • other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, net margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.

($ in thousands, except percentages)

13 Weeks Ended

 

39 Weeks Ended

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

November 1, 2020

 

November 3, 2019

 

November 1, 2020

 

November 3, 2019

Net loss

$

(32,847

)

$

(79,000

)

$

(113,534

)

$

(191,430

)

Add (deduct):
Depreciation and amortization

 

9,262

 

 

8,137

 

 

24,598

 

 

22,716

 

Share-based compensation expense and related taxes

 

25,090

 

 

39,348

 

 

105,228

 

 

90,361

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

539

 

 

221

 

 

1,469

 

 

(699

)

Management fee expense(1)

 

325

 

 

325

 

 

975

 

 

975

 

Transaction related costs

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,396

 

Other

 

3,133

 

 

741

 

 

5,667

 

 

1,504

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,502

 

$

(30,228

)

$

24,403

 

$

(75,177

)

Net sales

$

1,782,000

 

$

1,229,801

 

$

5,103,252

 

$

3,492,218

 

Net margin

 

(1.8

)%

 

(6.4

)%

 

(2.2

)%

 

(5.5

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

0.3

%

 

(2.5

)%

 

0.5

%

 

(2.2

)%

(1)

Management fee expense allocated to us by PetSmart, Inc. for organizational oversight and certain limited corporate functions provided by its sponsors. Although we are not a party to the agreement governing the management fee, this management fee is reflected as an expense in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

We define net margin as net loss divided by net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Chewy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chewy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended November 1, 2020, and posted a letter to its shareholders on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Chewy CEO Sumit Singh Named to Bloomberg Businessweek's 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ List
19.11.20
Chewy Launches Customer Give Back Initiatives, Exceeds $27 Million in Animal Shelter Aid
17.11.20
Chewy Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
12.11.20
Chewy Launches Compounded Medications for Pets, Plans to Offer it as a Service to Veterinarians in Future