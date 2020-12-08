Phreesia Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

"Our third quarter results reflect our entire team’s commitment to our clients and Phreesia's mission of creating a better, more engaging healthcare experience,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig.

Revenue was $38.5 million in the quarter as compared to $32.8 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 17%.

Average number of provider clients was 1,737 in the quarter as compared to 1,573 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 10%.

Average revenue per provider client was $17,490 in the quarter compared to $16,637 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $1.2 million in the quarter compared to positive $3.0 million in the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2020 was $254.1 million, an increase of $163.8 million compared to January 31, 2020, driven primarily by our follow-on offering of common stock, which generated net proceeds of $174.5 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the quarterly results. To participate in Phreesia's live conference call and webcast, please dial (866) 211-4557, or (647) 689-6750 for international participants, using conference code number 2375761, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Recent Events

COVID-19

In December 2019, an outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) originated in Wuhan, China and spread to a number of other countries, including the United States and Canada. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and the United States declared a national emergency with respect to COVID-19. The impact of the outbreak has been rapidly evolving and has led to the implementation of various responses, including government-imposed quarantines, travel restrictions, business and school closures and other public health safety measures. It has also disrupted the normal operations of many businesses, including ours. COVID-19 has also disrupted, and we believe will continue to disrupt, the normal operations of our clients, which are primarily healthcare providers. Because our business relies, in part, on the growth and success of our clients, any disruption to our clients' operations will impact our revenue as follows:

Subscription and related services : Disruptions to provider operations, including travel restrictions and provider office closures, impact our subscription and related services revenue because of disruptions to sales processes and client implementations.

: Disruptions to provider operations, including travel restrictions and provider office closures, impact our subscription and related services revenue because of disruptions to sales processes and client implementations. Payment processing : The decline in non-essential and elective patient visits directly impacts the revenue we receive from payment processing tools.

: The decline in non-essential and elective patient visits directly impacts the revenue we receive from payment processing tools. Life sciences: Because our life sciences revenue is driven by the number of patients receiving targeted messages, a decline in patient visits may impact our revenue earned through patient engagement.

Beginning in early September 2020, we saw patient visits return to pre-pandemic levels as some of the restrictions and other safety measures have been lifted. We have seen positive trends as a result of our ability to use our Platform and solutions to assist our healthcare provider clients as they implement new safety protocols in order to continue to see patients, including minimizing contact during intake of patients, mobile check-in, transitioning patients to telehealth visits and enabling providers to screen patients for COVID-19 risk factors. Our COVID-19 module was used in over 30 million patient screenings between February 10, 2020 and November 30, 2020.

Given the unknown timeline and the near-term uncertainty of COVID-19 on our business, there continues to be uncertainty as to the extent to which the global COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, and results of operations at this time. Further, due to recent surges of COVID-19 cases in many states, or a second wave, we may see quarantines and additional restrictions being put in place again, which could impact patient visits across our provider clients similar to the trends during the earlier periods of the pandemic.

Principal Executive Offices

In March 2020, in the wake of the pandemic, we prepared the Company for indefinite remote work. Consistent with our long-term plans for remote work, we made the decision to allow our New York City Office lease to expire at the end of January 2021. We will continue to have a significant employee presence in the New York City area, including our Chief Executive Officer and our Chief Operating Officer. However, effective December 9, 2020, our Raleigh, North Carolina office will become our principal executive offices.

Outlook for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022

For the full fiscal year 2021, ending January 31, 2021, the Company expects to report revenue of $146 to $147 million. For the full fiscal year 2022, ending January 31, 2022, the Company expects revenue to grow between 20 and 25 percent over fiscal year 2021.

Phreesia, Inc.

Balance Sheets

in thousands, except for shares and per share data October 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,118 $ 90,315 Settlement assets 12,267 12,368 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 27,594 21,978 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,708 1,720 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,825 5,157 Total current assets 302,512 131,538 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $42,665 and $35,551 19,160 14,487 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $23,907 and $19,554 9,986 8,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 3,192 — Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,227 1,594 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $450 and $271 1,020 1,199 Deferred tax assets 496 775 Goodwill 250 250 Other assets 207 180 Total assets $ 338,050 $ 158,758 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 12,267 $ 12,368 Current portion of debt and finance lease liabilities 4,722 2,324 Current portion of operating lease liabilities (1) 1,288 — Accounts payable 4,215 6,017 Accrued expenses 12,662 9,243 Deferred revenue 6,623 5,401 Total current liabilities 41,777 35,353 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 24,439 21,540 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (1) 2,158 — Total liabilities 68,374 56,893 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively; 44,039,563 and 36,610,763 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 440 366 Additional paid-in capital 573,786 386,383 Accumulated deficit (303,681 ) (284,485 ) Treasury stock (869 ) (399 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 269,676 101,865 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 338,050 $ 158,758 (1) Figures as of October 31, 2020 reflect the Company's February 1, 2020 adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases (ASC 842).

Phreesia, Inc.

Unaudited Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for shares and per share data) Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 17,468 $ 14,606 $ 50,196 $ 41,292 Payment processing fees 12,917 11,559 36,452 34,781 Life sciences 8,079 6,678 20,221 15,895 Total revenues 38,464 32,843 106,869 91,968 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 6,472 4,388 16,477 12,594 Payment processing expense 7,530 6,902 21,125 20,952 Sales and marketing 10,481 8,348 30,013 24,170 Research and development 5,732 4,774 16,267 13,762 General and administrative 10,370 7,184 28,721 20,849 Depreciation 2,447 2,153 7,125 6,444 Amortization 1,546 1,325 4,531 3,823 Total expenses 44,578 35,074 124,259 102,594 Operating loss (6,114 ) (2,231 ) (17,390 ) (10,626 ) Other income (expense) 62 77 (229 ) (740 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — (3,307 ) Interest income (expense) (467 ) (219 ) (1,206 ) (1,769 ) Total other income (expense) (405 ) (142 ) (1,435 ) (5,816 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,519 ) (2,373 ) (18,825 ) (16,442 ) Provision for income taxes (194 ) (64 ) (371 ) (183 ) Net loss $ (6,713 ) $ (2,437 ) $ (19,196 ) $ (16,625 ) Preferred stock dividend paid — — — (14,955 ) Accretion of redeemable preferred stock — — — (56,175 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (6,713 ) $ (2,437 ) $ (19,196 ) $ (87,755 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (5.85 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 38,511,370 35,790,951 37,855,503 15,007,247

Phreesia, Inc.

Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except for shares and per share data) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash used in operating activities: Net loss $ (19,196 ) $ (16,625 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,656 10,267 Stock-based compensation expense 9,616 3,832 Change in fair value of warrants liability — 3,307 Amortization of debt discount 318 412 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,073 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 604 512 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 2,280 1,465 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,228 — Deferred tax asset 279 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (5,616 ) (3,899 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,940 ) (2,943 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (1,901 ) (1,414 ) Accounts payable (2,300 ) 1,629 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,982 3,098 Lease liability (1,419 ) — Deferred revenue 1,222 (1,162 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,187 ) (448 ) Cash used in investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (4,663 ) (4,329 ) Purchase of property and equipment (6,440 ) (4,826 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,103 ) (9,155 ) Cash provided by financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in equity offerings, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 174,800 130,781 Payment of preferred stock dividends — (14,955 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 3,351 445 Purchase of treasury stock (869 ) — Payment of offering costs (226 ) (5,944 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 9,876 Payments of revolving line of credit — (17,676 ) Proceeds from term loan — 20,000 Repayment of term loan and loan payable — (21,042 ) Insurance financing arrangement 2,009 — Principal portion of finance lease payments (1,797 ) (1,624 ) Principal payments on financing arrangements (881 ) — Debt extinguishment costs — (300 ) Debt issuance costs (69 ) (112 ) Loan facility fee payment (225 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 176,093 99,449 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 163,803 89,846 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 90,315 1,543 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 254,118 $ 91,389 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right-of-use assets recorded in exchange for operating lease liabilities (1) $ 4,420 $ — Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 6,050 $ 1,738 Capitalized software acquired through vendor financing $ 174 $ — Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in accounts payable $ 1,681 $ 546 Issuance of warrants related to debt $ — $ 833 Cashless transfer of term loan and related accrued fees into revolving credit facility $ 20,257 $ — Cashless transfer of lender fees through increase in debt balance $ 406 $ — Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 64 $ — Cashless exercise of common stock warrants $ — $ 2,521 Cash payments for: Interest $ 1,047 $ 1,834 (1) Includes $2,741 initial right of use asset recorded upon adoption of ASC 842.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, before interest (income) expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before non-cash stock-based compensation expense, non-cash change in fair value of warrant liability and other (income) expense.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this release and our Annual Report on Form 10-K because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; or (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (4) cash payments for interest and other non-operating expenses; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months ended October 31, Nine Months ended October 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (6,713 ) $ (2,437 ) $ (19,196 ) $ (16,625 ) Interest (income) expense 467 219 1,206 1,769 Depreciation and amortization 3,993 3,478 11,656 10,267 Stock-based compensation expense 3,316 1,766 9,616 3,832 Change in fair value warrant liability — — — 3,307 Provision for income taxes 194 64 371 183 Other (income) expense (62 ) (77 ) 229 740 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,195 $ 3,013 $ 3,882 $ 3,473

Phreesia, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Three Months ended October 31, Nine Months ended October 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative 10,370 7,184 28,721 20,849 Sales and marketing 10,481 8,348 30,013 24,170 Research and development 5,732 4,774 16,267 13,762 Cost of revenue 6,472 4,388 16,477 12,594 $ 33,055 $ 24,694 $ 91,478 $ 71,374 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 1,635 $ 1,040 $ 5,169 $ 2,353 Sales and marketing 1,008 437 2,530 863 Research and development 470 232 1,494 485 Cost of revenue 203 57 423 131 $ 3,316 $ 1,766 $ 9,616 $ 3,832 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 8,735 $ 6,144 $ 23,552 $ 18,496 Sales and marketing 9,473 7,911 27,483 23,307 Research and development 5,262 4,542 14,773 13,276 Cost of revenue 6,269 4,331 16,054 12,463 $ 29,739 $ 22,928 $ 81,862 $ 67,542

Phreesia, Inc.

Key Metrics (Unaudited) Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Key Metrics: Provider clients (average over period) 1,737 1,573 1,679 1,560 Average revenue per provider client $ 17,490 $ 16,637 $ 51,604 $ 48,768 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 524 $ 463 $ 1,445 $ 1,388

Provider clients . We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In one specific case wherein, we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner’s clients, we treat this contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our platform and software for our provider clients and their patients.

. We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In one specific case wherein, we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner’s clients, we treat this contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our platform and software for our provider clients and their patients. Average revenue per provider client. We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of our existing provider client relationships.

We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of our existing provider client relationships. Patient payment volume. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our provider clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards, cash and check. Patient payment volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue, and we believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our provider clients’ businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. Credit and debit patient payment volume processed through our payment facilitator model represented 80% and 82% of our patient payment volume in the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Credit and debit patient payment volume processed through our payment facilitator model represented 82% and 83% of our patient payment volume in the nine months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The remainder of our patient payment volume is composed of credit and debit transactions for which Phreesia acts as a gateway to another payment processor, and cash and check transactions.

Available Information

Phreesia intends to use its Company website (including its Investor Relations website) as well as its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Phreesia’s plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, costs of revenue, operating expenses, cash flows and our business outlook for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2021 and 2022; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare provider clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Phreesia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Phreesia as of the date hereof, and Phreesia disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208006116/en/