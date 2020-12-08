 

JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/press-releases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.



