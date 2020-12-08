MariMed Introduces World-Famous ‘Tikun Olam’ Genetics, Flower and Products into Massachusetts Market

Tikun Olam is Israel’s premier medical cannabis company with over 10 years of on-the-ground and clinical data depicting how its unique genetics affected medical patients with specific conditions including Crohn's Disease, Epilepsy, PTSD, MS, and chronic pain



MariMed’s licensed subsidiary ARL Healthcare cultivates Tikun cannabis and will distribute its products at its Panacea Wellness Dispensary and to other select Massachusetts dispensaries

NORWOOD, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International cannabis pioneer Tikun Olam’s award-winning heirloom cannabis products will be available for purchase in Massachusetts this week. MariMed, Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), which has exclusive rights to grow, process, and market Tikun branded products in Massachusetts, will mark this milestone expansion of its product offerings at a customer appreciation and education event on Friday, December 11, 2020 at its Panacea Wellness dispensary in Middleboro.

Initial product offerings include 3.5-gram jars of cannabis flower and 1 gram pre-rolls of Tikun’s proprietary strains: Eran Almog, OR, Midnight, and Erez. The products will first be available exclusively at Panacea Wellness, followed by additional select dispensaries in the coming months.

“Tikun Olam is a Hebrew phrase which translates to ‘repair the world,’ a welcome sentiment as we head into the final weeks of a pandemic-challenged 2020 and the holidays,” noted Robert Fireman, CEO of MariMed. “MariMed’s cultivation team has taken great care to bring to Massachusetts four of Tikun's research-backed, genetically optimized strains.”

MariMed’s launch of Tikun products in Massachusetts marks the second of five states in which MariMed has exclusive statewide distribution of the global cannabis pioneer’s products. MariMed also has exclusive distribution agreements for Tikun products in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, and Rhode Island.

“Tikun has worked five years for this opportunity to serve the Massachusetts public. With the market attracting our industry's strongest brands and companies, the Commonwealth's consumers will be certain winners,” said Bernie Sucher, CEO of Tikun. “For our part, we could not be more thrilled to partner once again with MariMed, a team that's been at Tikun's side since we began our work in the United States.”