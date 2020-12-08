The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution and Results of 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the “Fund”) today announced its quarterly distribution pursuant to the Fund’s managed distribution policy (the “MDP”) and reported the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The Fund today declared the following distribution pursuant to the MDP:

Declaration Date Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Per Share 12/08/2020 12/17/2020 12/18/2020 12/31/2020 $0.15525

The primary purpose of the MDP is to provide stockholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each quarter (currently set at the annual rate of 15% of the Fund’s net asset value as determined on March 31, 2020 and payable in quarterly installments). The Fund cannot predict what effect, if any, the MDP will have on the market price of its shares or whether such market price will reflect a greater or lesser discount to net asset value as compared to prior to the adoption of the MDP. The quarterly distribution for the Fund’s second fiscal quarter constitutes the fifth consecutive quarterly distribution under the MDP.

The $0.15525 per share amount announced today reflects a distribution of 3.36% based upon the market price per share of the Fund and 2.64% based upon the net asset value per share of the Fund, each as of November 30, 2020. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the MDP.

Results of 2020 Annual Meeting:

In addition, the Fund held its annual stockholder meeting on November 12, 2020 (“Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Fund’s stockholders re-elected Mr. Thomas J. Herzfeld as Class III Director of the Fund, for a term of three years. Mr. Herzfeld is Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and President and Chairman of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (“THJA”), and a Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

Details regarding the Managed Distribution Policy:

Under the MDP, the Fund will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of the Board. If sufficient investment income is not available on a quarterly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The Fund is currently not relying on any exemptive relief from Section 19(b) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may make additional distributions from time to time, including additional capital gain distributions at the end of the taxable year, if required to meet requirements imposed by the Code and/or the 1940 Act. Please note that for stockholders enrolled in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), the distribution will be reinvested in additional shares of the Fund as described in the DRIP.