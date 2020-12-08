 

ProPhase Labs Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity with New 25,000 Square Feet Testing Facility in Garden City, New York

Company Expands to Meet Anticipated Demand for Increased Molecular Testing From New Business Opportunities – Aiming For Capacity to Process 50,000 Tests per Day

Doylestown, PA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced that it has continued its CLIA Lab rollout with the execution of a lease for a 25,000 square foot facility in Garden City, New York. This new lab, like the Company’s first lab in Old Bridge, New Jersey, will provide a wide range of laboratory testing services for diagnosis, screening and evaluation of diseases, including COVID-19 and Respiratory Pathogen Panel (“RPP”) Molecular tests.

The Company reported that the equipment needed to outfit the Garden City lab has already been ordered and the Company is in the process of recruiting and hiring the necessary technical staff to operate the new lab. When fully ramped up, the new facility could bring as many as 100 new jobs to Garden City, New York.

Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase Labs, stated: “We expect to be able to start processing COVID-19 tests in our new lab by mid-January and are seeking to build capacity to process up to 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of Q1 2021. We are also ahead of schedule with the development of our first CLIA lab in New Jersey. Our original goal was to have capacity there to process 8,000 to 10,000 tests per day in Q1 2021. We will achieve this goal well before year-end. Future goals include diversification into other areas of high margin diagnostic molecular testing.”

New Business

“I am also pleased to report that several new accounts have commenced processing tests at our New Jersey facility this week,” stated Mr. Karkus. “These new accounts present a significant growth opportunity for us. In addition, our pipeline of new customer prospects is robust. Based on this momentum, it is feasible that demand in Q1 2021 could surpass our near-term New Jersey lab capacity. That is part of the reason for investing in a high capacity Garden City facility.” Mr. Karkus cautioned that there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to attract sufficient business to utilize the anticipated capacity of the Company’s labs.

16.11.20
ProPhase Labs Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
10.11.20
ProPhase Labs to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2: 30 p.m. Eastern Time