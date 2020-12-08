 

International Money Express, Inc. Names Ernesto Luciano as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

MIAMI, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”) (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced the appointment of Ernesto Luciano as the company’s new general counsel and chief compliance officer. Ernesto will be assuming the administrative and compliance responsibilities from Jose Perez-Villarreal, the Company’s current chief administrative and compliance officer who will be retiring later this month.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Lisy said, “Ernesto Luciano brings a strong background of extensive experience with cross-border transactions, intellectual property, software licensing and technology law, dealing with multi-million dollar commercial agreements.” Lisy added, “Ernesto’s experience working on business development and strategy with senior leadership teams will be a significant asset to Intermex as we continue to grow and expand our suite of services and geographies.” Lisy went on to add, “I would also like to thank Jose for his 20 years of service and valuable contributions in helping to build our compliance organization and to create a strong culture of compliance throughout the entire Company.”

With 20 years of legal experience, Luciano comes to Intermex from Kaplan Higher Education, LLC where he was the vice president & associate general counsel, which he held since 2016. While at Kaplan, he was the lead attorney and led a legal team dealing with a vast array of complex commercial transactions, in which he developed business oriented legal solutions for internal business clients. Prior to Kaplan, Luciano was general counsel for Verizon Media’s U.S. Hispanic and Latin American division and also held senior legal positions with Home Box Office, Inc. (HBO), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., and Turner Broadcasting Systems (TBS), among others. Luciano earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the State University of New York at Albany, his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the New England School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts, and completed all course work for his Master of Laws from the University of Miami School of Law.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa and most recently two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, as well as our company-operated stores. We terminate and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Our services are also available on-line through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

