 

Applied Materials Appoints Rani Borkar to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced Rani Borkar will join its Board of Directors effective Dec. 14. Ms. Borkar brings decades of expertise in semiconductor design and computing systems development to Applied and will serve on the Board’s Strategy and Investment Committee.

“Rani is a well-respected technology leader and product visionary, and we look forward to her contributions as we drive growth and build long-term shareholder value for Applied Materials,” said Tom Iannotti, Chairman of the Board of Applied Materials. “Her experience in chip design and cloud computing provide valuable insights as Applied looks to expand its ecosystem engagements from materials to systems.”

Ms. Borkar is currently Corporate Vice President, Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure at Microsoft Corporation. In this role she leads the core organizations building Microsoft’s leading cloud computing platform, including silicon, systems and supply chain. Ms. Borkar has extensive experience in cutting-edge semiconductor design having served in engineering and executive roles at IBM Corporation and Intel Corporation. At Intel, where she spent 27 years of her career, Ms. Borkar was most recently Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Product Development Group, overseeing all processor and System-on-a-Chip (SoC) development for PC clients, servers, phones and tablets.

Ms. Borkar is a member of the board for the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) and serves as the Chair of the Board of Trustees at Oregon State University to help guide the state’s effort to advance economic development and innovation. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in physics from the University of Mumbai, India and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Oregon Graduate Center. Ms. Borkar also holds an Executive Program in Leadership (LEAD) certificate from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

