Tricida Announces Updates on Veverimer Development Program, Regulatory Status and New Patent Extending Protection through 2038

Tricida has revised the protocol for its VALOR-CKD outcome trial. The VALOR-CKD trial evaluates the effect of treating metabolic acidosis with veverimer on the clinical endpoint of slowing of CKD progression. The trial protocol previously had an adaptive design and included an unblinded interim analysis for sample size re-estimation. The revised protocol has a group sequential design, no interim analysis for sample size adjustment, and unblinded interim analyses for early stopping for efficacy after 150 primary endpoint events (anticipated in the second half of 2021) and 250 primary endpoint events (anticipated in mid-2022) have accrued. A primary endpoint event is defined as renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or ≥ 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (DD40). The interim analyses will be conducted by an independent unblinded Interim Analysis Committee, and the trial will remain blinded unless it is stopped early for efficacy. If this trial is successful, Tricida intends for it to serve as the confirmatory trial for accelerated approval or form the basis for traditional approval of veverimer.

As of December 7, 2020, the VALOR-CKD trial has randomized 1,277 of 1,600 subjects with an average treatment duration of approximately one year and has accrued 50 of the 511 required subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events. In response to feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the End-of-Review Type A Meeting, recruitment has been closed in all regions except for the United States, Canada and Western Europe. Recruitment completion is projected to occur by the end of 2022.

Veverimer Regulatory Status Update

A Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) has been submitted to the FDA to seek clarity on the path forward for resubmitting our New Drug Application (NDA) through the Accelerated Approval Program. The FDRR requests that the Office of New Drugs (OND) find that the magnitude of serum bicarbonate change seen in the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trials is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit in the treatment of metabolic acidosis associated with CKD and that it can therefore serve as the basis for accelerated approval. If accepted for consideration, a decision on the FDRR is expected in the first quarter of 2021. The timing and next steps for a resubmission of the NDA for veverimer will be dependent upon the OND’s decision.