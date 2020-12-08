 

Tricida Announces Updates on Veverimer Development Program, Regulatory Status and New Patent Extending Protection through 2038

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today key updates on veverimer’s development program, regulatory status and patent protection.

Veverimer Development Update

Tricida has revised the protocol for its VALOR-CKD outcome trial. The VALOR-CKD trial evaluates the effect of treating metabolic acidosis with veverimer on the clinical endpoint of slowing of CKD progression. The trial protocol previously had an adaptive design and included an unblinded interim analysis for sample size re-estimation. The revised protocol has a group sequential design, no interim analysis for sample size adjustment, and unblinded interim analyses for early stopping for efficacy after 150 primary endpoint events (anticipated in the second half of 2021) and 250 primary endpoint events (anticipated in mid-2022) have accrued. A primary endpoint event is defined as renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or ≥ 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (DD40). The interim analyses will be conducted by an independent unblinded Interim Analysis Committee, and the trial will remain blinded unless it is stopped early for efficacy. If this trial is successful, Tricida intends for it to serve as the confirmatory trial for accelerated approval or form the basis for traditional approval of veverimer.

As of December 7, 2020, the VALOR-CKD trial has randomized 1,277 of 1,600 subjects with an average treatment duration of approximately one year and has accrued 50 of the 511 required subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events. In response to feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the End-of-Review Type A Meeting, recruitment has been closed in all regions except for the United States, Canada and Western Europe. Recruitment completion is projected to occur by the end of 2022.

Veverimer Regulatory Status Update

A Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) has been submitted to the FDA to seek clarity on the path forward for resubmitting our New Drug Application (NDA) through the Accelerated Approval Program. The FDRR requests that the Office of New Drugs (OND) find that the magnitude of serum bicarbonate change seen in the TRCA-301 and TRCA-301E trials is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit in the treatment of metabolic acidosis associated with CKD and that it can therefore serve as the basis for accelerated approval. If accepted for consideration, a decision on the FDRR is expected in the first quarter of 2021. The timing and next steps for a resubmission of the NDA for veverimer will be dependent upon the OND’s decision.

Seite 1 von 4
Tricida Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tricida Announces Updates on Veverimer Development Program, Regulatory Status and New Patent Extending Protection through 2038 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Tricida to Provide an End-of-Year Business Update
09.11.20
Tricida Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results