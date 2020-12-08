 

BRP Group, Inc. to Acquire Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc.

Adds $52.61 Million of Annualized Revenues, Representing One of BRP Group’s Largest Announced Partnerships to Date –

Meaningfully Expands BRP Group’s Southern California Footprint and Presence in Key MSAs Such as San Francisco and Los Angeles

Impressive Track Record of Growth; 25%2 YoY revenue growth in 2020

Brings BRP Group’s Total Annualized Revenues from 2020 Announced Partnerships to $225 Million3   

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (“BKS-Partners”), the middle-market indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. (“BBIS”) and Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. (“BGWA”) (collectively, “Burnham”). Based in Irvine, California, Burnham is a full-service provider of employee benefits consulting, retirement consulting, wealth management and insurance brokerage services to mid-size and large enterprises. With annual revenues of approximately $52.61 million, Burnham (#79 in Business Insurance’s “Top 100” list of largest U.S. brokers) represents one of the largest Partnerships in BRP Group’s history. Burnham President and CEO, Kristen Allison, and BGWA President, Darin Gibson, will serve as Regional President and Managing Partner, respectively, within BRP Group’s middle-market operating group.

Over its 25-year history, Burnham has delivered an impressive track record of revenue growth. This Partnership, which brings with it approximately 130 colleagues, marks BRP Group’s entrance into some of the largest MSAs in California, including Los Angeles, Orange County and Sacramento, and further expands the Company’s presence in the San Francisco area. Burnham provides a full scope of strategic and tactical solutions centered around a client-first consulting approach. Burnham has cultivated a large and broad spectrum of clients including some of the most respected Consumer, Technology, Health Care, Non-Profit, Professional and Financial Services companies. Burnham has also become a leader in the Public Sector, with clients ranging from K-12 Schools and Community Colleges to Cities, Counties and Special Districts.

