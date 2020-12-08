Delcath Systems Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Delcath. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Delcath also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold in the public offering.



Delcath intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) the completion of its FOCUS Clinical Trial for Patients with Hepatic Dominant Ocular Melanoma (the “Focus Trial”), a global registration clinical trial that is investigating the primary endpoint of objective response rate, as well as other secondary and exploratory endpoints, in metastatic ocular melanoma, or mOM; (ii) preparation of the federal regulatory application for the HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, a drug/device combination product regulated as a drug, designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects; (iii) preparation for the commercial launch of HEPZATO; (iv) continued clinical development, including additional indications and expanded access trials in metastatic ocular melanoma; and (v) general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and other operating expenses.

Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on December 21, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (617) 371-3900 or by email at prospectus@cgf.com or Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (800) 678-9147.