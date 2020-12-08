Usio Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire the Assets of Information Management Solutions

Prospective Accretive Acquisition Expected to Add New Utilities, Telecom and Financial Institution Customers as Well as Proprietary Document Composition Technology, Including Electronic Bill Presentment, to Support Key Growth Initiatives

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO ), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Information Management Solutions, LLC (IMS). IMS is an established provider of electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services serving hundreds of customers representing a wide range of industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions.



Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a non-binding LOI to acquire IMS. We expect that the acquisition of IMS will not only be immediately accretive, but when and if closed, will also be highly synergistic, creating opportunities to cross and up-sell Usio’s core Payment Facilitation, Prepaid and ACH services to the IMS customer base through the integration of Usio’s proprietary technology, including bill payment. Furthermore, it will provide Usio a means to re-enter the EBPP industry, one which we were the dominant leader as Billserv, from 1998-2003. In addition, IMS broadens the scope of services currently being offered to the verticals currently targeted and served by Usio, as there is significant overlap that we believe will lead to a clear and measurable impact in short order.”

Kelly Dowe, Co-founder of IMS, commented, “IMS is very pleased to announce our prospective acquisition by Usio. For the last twenty-four years, we’ve been providing our customers with innovative, first-class electronic bill presentment, document warehousing and large-scale print and mail solutions. Having known Mr. Hoch and Usio for many years, it is abundantly clear both companies share the same vision of providing world-class solutions and unparalleled customer support.”

IMS has agreed to work with Usio on an exclusive basis until the deal is consummated or terminated. Details of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time. As is customary, the transaction is contingent on the successful outcome of due diligence, IMS’ completion of an audit and the payment of a purchase price from Usio’s existing cash and the issuance of a yet to be determined number of Usio warrants to the shareholders of IMS.