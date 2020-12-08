 

Neuronetics Announces the Amendment of Credit Facility with Solar Capital Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 22:05  |  37   |   |   

Amendment provides Neuronetics with available and flexible funding options through 2022

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced it has amended its term loan agreement with its current lenders, investment affiliates managed by Solar Capital Partners, LLC (Solar). The amendment includes the resetting of certain revenue covenants, and the dividing of the second tranche of the term loan, originally $15.0 million, into three separate $5.0 million tranches.

On March 2, 2020, Neuronetics entered into a credit facility agreement with Solar which provided the Company with up to $50.0 million in term loans, available in two separate tranches, a Term A Loan of up to $35.0 million, and a Term B Loan of up to $15.0 million. On March 2, 2020, the Company drew down all $35.0 million available to it under the Term A Loan, and simultaneously prepaid and terminated its previous $30.0 million credit agreement with Oxford Finance, which was partially funded using the proceeds from the initial tranche of the Solar facility.

The Term B Loan was originally set to allow for the Company to borrow up to $15.0 million in a single tranche upon the achievement of a specific trailing twelve-month net product revenue target. The amendment permits the Company to borrow, at its election, up to $15.0 million in three separate $5.0 million tranches (Term B, C, and D Loans). The three tranches are available through June 20, 2021, December 20, 2021, and June 20, 2022, respectively, based on the achievement of agreed upon trailing twelve-month net product revenue targets for each tranche.

The agreement also reduced the trailing twelve-month net product revenue requirement for the Term B Loan portion of the facility. Subject to certain conditions, the Company has the ability to extend the interest only period on the initial Term A Loan to 36 months from 24 months upon achieving the revenue targets associated with the Term B Loan.

“We are very pleased to have amended our credit facility with Solar. Given the disruption that COVID-19 caused earlier in the year, we worked with Solar to update our facility to allow us greater flexibility to pursue our growth strategy going forward,” said Steve Furlong, Chief Financial Officer of Neuronetics. “Solar has been a great partner to us, and we look forward to working together as we seek to leverage the strength of our balance sheet to drive the continued adoption and utilization of the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system to bring relief to patients suffering from psychiatric disorders.”

