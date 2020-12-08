Rush Enterprises, Inc. Adopts $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Announces Holiday Employee Gift

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUSHA) (Nasdaq:RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $100 million of its shares of Class A common stock, $.01 par value per share, and/or Class B common stock, $.01 par value per share. The Company also announced a $500 holiday appreciation gift to employees to be paid on December 15.



“I am pleased to announce the approval of a new $100 million stock repurchase program, said W.M. “Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. “While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our business and caused many uncertainties in our industry and the global economy, we believe that our financial performance through the third quarter has demonstrated that we are able to generate cash in a difficult economic environment and in all cycles of the truck market, and that our strategy is working,” Rush stated. “As we look forward to 2021, our first priority in allocating capital will continue to be investing in our strategy to grow our market share in both heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle sales and aftermarket parts and service sales. We remain confident that we can continue to invest in our growth strategy while also continuing to return capital to shareholders, even in this challenging business environment, as evidenced by our most recent quarterly dividend payment, which, in connection with the recent stock split, increased the dividend to our shareholders by 50% from the prior quarterly dividend,” Rush added.

This new stock repurchase program replaces the Company’s prior $100 million stock repurchase program. As of December 2, 2020, the Company had repurchased $23.5 million worth of shares of its common stock under the prior stock repurchase program, which was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2020, and was terminated effective December 3, 2020.

Repurchases under the new stock repurchase program will be made at times and in amounts as the Company deems appropriate and may be made through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, privately negotiated transactions or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The actual timing, number and value of repurchases under the new stock repurchase program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions, stock price and other factors. The new stock repurchase program expires on December 31, 2021, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.