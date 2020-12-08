 

Tattooed Chef Newest Innovation Features Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Plant-Based Pepperoni and Plant-Based Sausage Items Now Available Nationwide

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced today it has expanded its product range with meat alternatives, offering an innovative and clean ingredient approach on plant protein with the taste and texture of real meat. Tattooed Chef’s plant-based pepperoni and plant-based sausage crumbles are currently featured in two new innovative items and available in the club channel nationwide.

Tattooed Chef’s plant-based pepperoni and plant-based sausage crumbles are gluten-free, made with real food ingredients, mimicking meat in both taste and experience.

Tattooed Chef’s Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with Plant-Based Pepperoni has 14g of protein and is a top-rated item at a leading, national club retailer.

Tattooed Chef’s Plant-Based Sausage Breakfast Bowl has 23g of protein and is the Company’s first ever breakfast item.

The Company expects to launch three additional items featuring meat alternatives in the club channel in 2021.

“Being busy doesn't mean you can't eat well. We make plant-based eating much simpler by creating meat alternatives to use for value-added items - it's truly plant-powered without the prep,” said Sarah Galletti, Chief Creative Officer and the “Tattooed Chef”. “These two new bowls have a flexitarian approach, connecting to a large and growing base of consumers who want to add more plant-based foods into their diets. Innovation is core to our company, and it's important that our products resonate with consumers. My method is nostalgic innovation, putting a plant-based twist on classic dishes consumers know and love. It’s very exciting to know we can play in multiple plant-based food categories and are not limited to introducing new items into the market.”

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.  

CONTACTS

INVESTORS
Rachel Perkins
rachel@ulshir.com

MEDIA
Devynne Honsa
devynne@blndpr.com
310-616-3049


