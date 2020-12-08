 

Watts Water Technologies Elects Michael J. Dubose to Its Board of Directors

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced the election of Michael J. Dubose as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Dubose was also appointed by the Board to serve as a member the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Dubose has served as President of the Fisher Healthcare Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. since March 2019. Thermo Fisher Scientific engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. Mr. Dubose previously served as Vice President of National Accounts and Cross Border Business Globally for W.W. Grainger, Inc. from 2010 to March 2019. W. W. Grainger is a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe. Prior to this position, he served as a Regional Vice President of Staples, Inc. from 2008 to 2010. Prior to 2008, Mr. Dubose held senior management positions with Corporate Express Inc., Alliant Foodservice Inc. and Baxter International Inc.

“Mike brings to Watts a wealth of experience with respect to the healthcare marketplace, which is a significant target market for Watts, and commercial supply distribution,” said W. Craig Kissel, Chairman of the Watts Board. “We believe his knowledge and experience will enable him to provide valuable guidance with respect to operational excellence, solution sales, and talent development.”

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

