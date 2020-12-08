Tufin to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-founder, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, taking place virtually on December 9 – 10, 2020.
Mr. Kitov will conduct a fireside chat at the conference on Thursday, December 10 at 1:30pm EST. Investors can watch a live webcast of the presentation at: https://kvgo.com/barclays/tufin-software-technologies-2020
For more information, please visit: https://investors.tufin.com/
About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.
Find out more at: www.tufin.com
Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech
Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208006028/en/Tufin Software Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare