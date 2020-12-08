Tufin to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-founder, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, taking place virtually on December 9 – 10, 2020.

Mr. Kitov will conduct a fireside chat at the conference on Thursday, December 10 at 1:30pm EST. Investors can watch a live webcast of the presentation at: https://kvgo.com/barclays/tufin-software-technologies-2020