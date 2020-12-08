 

Guidewire Software Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

“We're off to a solid start to the fiscal year with first quarter ARR, revenue, and operating income exceeding the high-end of our guidance ranges. Customer activity and enthusiasm for our platform continued to build coming out of our annual customer conference, Connections," said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software. "At Connections, we announced Banff, which delivers on our commitment to a bi-annual release cadence and expands on the cloud-native services offered in the Guidewire Cloud Platform."

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $169.8 million, an increase of 8% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2020. Subscription and support revenue was $58.0 million, an increase of 18%; license revenue was $65.3 million, an increase of 20%; and services revenue was $46.6 million, a decrease of 13%.
  • Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $513 million as of October 31, 2020, compared to $514 million as of July 31, 2020. ARR results for interim quarterly periods in fiscal year 2021 are based on actual currency rates at the end of fiscal year 2020, held constant throughout the year.

Profitability

  • GAAP loss from operations was $31.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with $24.6 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $2.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with $7.1 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP net loss was $20.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with $15.0 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.24, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.6 million, compared with $0.18 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.4 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $14.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with $11.0 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.17, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 84.2 million, compared with $0.13 for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.1 million.

Liquidity

  • The Company had $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at both October 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020. The Company used $15.7 million in cash from operations and had negative free cash flow of $20.2 million during the three months ended October 31, 2020.

Business Outlook

Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 based on current expectations:

  • ARR between $518 million and $521 million
  • Total revenue between $168 million and $172 million
  • Operating income (loss) between $(41) million and $(37) million
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(5) million and $(1) million

Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for fiscal year 2021 based on current expectations:

  • ARR between $560 million and $571 million
  • Total revenue between $723 million and $733 million
  • Operating income (loss) between $(147) million and $(137) million
  • Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(5) million and $5 million
  • Operating cash flow between $60 million and $70 million

Conference Call Information

What:

Guidewire Software First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

(877) 705-6003, Domestic

 

(201) 493-6725, International

Replay:

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13713614, Domestic

 

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13713614, International

Webcast:

http://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website (www.guidewire.com) for a period of three months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP income (loss) from operations exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of intangibles. Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, changes in fair value of our strategic investments, and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. These Non-GAAP measures enable us to analyze our financial performance without the effects of certain non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and changes in fair value of strategic investments.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is used to identify the annualized recurring value of active customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes the annualized recurring value of term licenses, subscription agreements, support contracts, and hosting agreements based on customer contracts, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. All components of the licensing and other arrangements that are not expected to recur (primarily perpetual licenses and services) are excluded.

Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures and other metrics to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, future business momentum and customer enthusiasm related to Guidewire Cloud Platform, and future technical and product development related to Guidewire Cloud Platform. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire’s control. Guidewire’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire’s most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees and our business and the businesses of our customers, system integrator ("SI") partners, and vendors; seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and related revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations; our products or cloud-based services may experience data security breaches; we face intense competition in our market; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license, subscription and support revenue; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; changes in accounting guidance, such as revenue recognition, which have and may cause us to experience greater volatility in our quarterly and annual results; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry including the rate of information technology spending; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; our ability to sell our products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; the challenges of international operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

October 31,

2020

 

July 31,

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

293,836

 

 

$

366,969

 

Short-term investments

856,376

 

 

766,527

 

Accounts receivable, net

78,295

 

 

114,242

 

Unbilled accounts receivable, net

74,837

 

 

49,491

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

45,751

 

 

45,989

 

Total current assets

1,349,095

 

 

1,343,218

 

Long-term investments

254,954

 

 

300,771

 

Unbilled accounts receivable, net

34,605

 

 

34,737

 

Property and equipment, net

67,416

 

 

65,235

 

Operating lease assets

108,378

 

 

103,797

 

Intangible assets, net

33,385

 

 

39,708

 

Goodwill

340,877

 

 

340,877

 

Deferred tax assets, net

113,735

 

 

101,565

 

Other assets

36,512

 

 

34,944

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,338,957

 

 

$

2,364,852

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

21,855

 

 

$

22,634

 

Accrued employee compensation

45,000

 

 

58,547

 

Deferred revenue, net

95,930

 

 

118,311

 

Other current liabilities

22,838

 

 

25,706

 

Total current liabilities

185,623

 

 

225,198

 

Lease liabilities

125,536

 

 

119,408

 

Convertible senior notes, net

333,543

 

 

330,208

 

Deferred revenue, net

13,420

 

 

14,685

 

Other liabilities

20,974

 

 

18,585

 

Total liabilities

679,096

 

 

708,084

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

Common stock

8

 

 

8

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,529,160

 

 

1,499,050

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,073

)

 

(5,246

)

Retained earnings

137,766

 

 

162,956

 

Total stockholders’ equity

1,659,861

 

 

1,656,768

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

2,338,957

 

 

$

2,364,852

 

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

Subscription and support

$

57,966

 

 

$

49,031

 

License

65,283

 

 

54,363

 

Services

46,553

 

 

53,616

 

Total revenue

169,802

 

 

157,010

 

Cost of revenue(1):

 

 

 

Subscription and support

37,006

 

 

24,933

 

License

2,937

 

 

2,557

 

Services

51,024

 

 

53,366

 

Total cost of revenue

90,967

 

 

80,856

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

Subscription and support

20,960

 

 

24,098

 

License

62,346

 

 

51,806

 

Services

(4,471

)

 

250

 

Total gross profit

78,835

 

 

76,154

 

Operating expenses(1):

 

 

 

Research and development

52,615

 

 

46,496

 

Sales and marketing

36,644

 

 

33,016

 

General and administrative

21,180

 

 

21,239

 

Total operating expenses

110,439

 

 

100,751

 

Income (loss) from operations

(31,604

)

 

(24,597

)

Interest income

2,789

 

 

7,636

 

Interest expense

(4,620

)

 

(4,429

)

Other income (expense), net

2,568

 

 

(251

)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(30,867

)

 

(21,641

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(10,677

)

 

(6,650

)

Net income (loss)

$

(20,190

)

 

$

(14,991

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.18

)

Diluted

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.18

)

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

Basic

83,613,287

 

 

82,360,891

 

Diluted

83,613,287

 

 

82,360,891

 

 

(1)Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

(unaudited, in thousands)

Stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

Cost of subscription and support revenue

$

2,602

 

 

$

1,633

 

Cost of license revenue

251

 

 

180

 

Cost of services revenue

5,543

 

 

5,332

 

Research and development

7,247

 

 

6,181

 

Sales and marketing

5,977

 

 

5,157

 

General and administrative

6,464

 

 

6,075

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

28,084

 

 

$

24,558

 

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(20,190

)

 

$

(14,991

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

10,537

 

 

10,886

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

3,335

 

 

3,156

 

Stock-based compensation

28,084

 

 

24,558

 

Changes to bad debt and revenue reserves

(43

)

 

357

 

Deferred income tax

(11,827

)

 

(7,375

)

Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on available-for-sale securities, net

1,390

 

 

(1,360

)

Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss)

(10

)

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

35,924

 

 

58,567

 

Unbilled accounts receivable

(25,214

)

 

(23,103

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

313

 

 

(1,446

)

Operating lease assets

(4,581

)

 

2,340

 

Accounts payable

(2,198

)

 

(3,009

)

Accrued employee compensation

(13,513

)

 

(39,780

)

Deferred revenue

(23,646

)

 

(24,709

)

Lease liabilities

6,772

 

 

285

 

Other liabilities

(840

)

 

(2,514

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(15,707

)

 

(18,138

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(346,405

)

 

(406,762

)

Sales of available-for-sale securities

57,903

 

 

57,054

 

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

241,591

 

 

303,183

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,907

)

 

(9,625

)

Capitalized software development costs

(2,581

)

 

(1,346

)

Acquisition of strategic investments

(2,000

)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(53,399

)

 

(57,496

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

1,716

 

 

368

 

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(5,000

)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,284

)

 

368

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(743

)

 

254

 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(73,133

)

 

(75,012

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period

366,969

 

 

254,101

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period

$

293,836

 

 

$

179,089

 

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Gross profit reconciliation:

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

78,835

 

 

$

76,154

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

8,396

 

 

7,145

 

Amortization of intangibles

4,526

 

 

4,945

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

91,757

 

 

$

88,244

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations reconciliation:

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

(31,604

)

 

$

(24,597

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

28,084

 

 

24,558

 

Amortization of intangibles

6,323

 

 

7,167

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

2,803

 

 

$

7,128

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) reconciliation:

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(20,190

)

 

$

(14,991

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

28,084

 

 

24,558

 

Amortization of intangibles

6,323

 

 

7,167

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

3,335

 

 

3,156

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

(3,143

)

 

(8,912

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

14,409

 

 

$

10,978

 

 

 

 

 

Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation:

 

 

 

GAAP tax provision (benefit)

$

(10,677

)

 

$

(6,650

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

(22,291

)

 

4,200

 

Amortization of intangibles

(5,019

)

 

1,227

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

(2,647

)

 

540

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

33,100

 

 

2,945

 

Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit)

$

(7,534

)

 

$

2,262

 

 

(1) Adjustments reflect the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share reconciliation:

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted

$

(0.24

)

 

$

(0.18

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

0.34

 

 

0.30

 

Amortization of intangibles

0.08

 

 

0.09

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1)

(0.04

)

 

(0.11

)

Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation (2)

(0.01

)

 

(0.01

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts:

 

 

 

GAAP weighted average shares — diluted

83,613,287

 

 

82,360,891

 

Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP income (loss) per share calculation (2)

586,287

 

 

788,902

 

Pro forma weighted average shares — diluted

84,199,574

 

 

83,149,793

 

(1) Adjustments reflect the impact on the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.

(2) Due to the occurrence of a net loss on a GAAP basis, potentially dilutive securities were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) per share, as they would have an anti-dilutive effect. However, these shares have a dilutive effect on non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and, therefore, are included in the non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation.

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Free cash flow:

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(15,707

)

 

$

(18,138

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,907

)

 

(9,625

)

Capitalized software development costs

(2,581

)

 

(1,346

)

Free cash flow

$

(20,195

)

 

$

(29,109

)

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP outlook in the calculation of non-GAAP outlook for the periods indicated below:

(in $ millions)

 

Second Quarter

Fiscal Year 2021

 

Fiscal Year 2021

Income (loss) from operations outlook reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

(41.0)

-

(37.0)

 

(147.0)

-

(137.0)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

30.0

-

30.0

 

122.0

-

122.0

Amortization of intangibles

 

6.0

-

6.0

 

20.0

-

20.0

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

(5.0)

-

(1.0)

 

(5.0)

-

5.0

 

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020. “We're off to a solid …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voya Financial to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Pinterest, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Guidewire Software to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on December 8, 2020
18.11.20
Guidewire Congratulates 2020 Innovation Award Winners – ConTe.it, IAG, Wawanesa, and WSIB
18.11.20
Guidewire Positioned as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in P&C Claims Management Systems Evaluation
18.11.20
Upptec ist neuer Solution Alliance Partner von Guidewire für Claim Content Automation
18.11.20
Guidewire Announces Upptec as New Solution Alliance Partner to Help Adjusters Streamline their Claim Content Automation
17.11.20
CLARA Analytics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Mitigate Claims Escalation for Adjusters
16.11.20
Guidewire Announces Banff Release and Vision for the Future of P&C Claims
12.11.20
Donan Add-On for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
11.11.20
Guidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fourth Consecutive Year
11.11.20
Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Sixth Consecutive Time