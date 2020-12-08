 

Zoetis Appoints Tonie Leatherberry to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 22:30  |  70   |   |   

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced the appointment of Antoinette (Tonie) Leatherberry, an experienced technology strategist and executive, to its Board of Directors. Her appointment increases the size of the Board from 12 to 13 members, and she will serve on the Board’s Audit and Corporate Governance Committees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208006129/en/

Tonie Leatherberry, a former Deloitte executive and technology leader, brings valuable digital and data experience to the Zoetis Board of Directors. (Photo: Zoetis)

“As Zoetis increasingly focuses on implementing a digital and data transformation for our company and the animal health industry, Tonie Leatherberry brings invaluable experience and insights to our Board,” said Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck. “In her 30 years at Deloitte, Tonie advised the world’s top companies on tech-enabled strategies, and played an instrumental role in Deloitte’s work to advance women and people of color through internal forums and as president of the Deloitte Foundation.”

Ms. Leatherberry recently retired from Deloitte, an industry-leading consulting, audit, tax and advisory services company, culminating a distinguished career of working with Fortune 500 companies on complex information technology transformations and operational issues. She has authored numerous articles and publications on information technology and governance, and was named to the National Association of Corporate Directors NACD Directorship 100 in 2019 and 2020. Ms. Leatherberry has been recognized in such publications as Consulting Magazine’s Top 25 Consultants and Black Enterprise’s Most Powerful Women in Business. She has also devoted much of her professional life to creating opportunities for women and people of color. At Deloitte, Ms. Leatherberry was the principal architect of The Board Leadership Forum and the NextGen CEO Academy, which helped place more than 70 Black leaders into executive level and board roles. She currently serves as chair of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), a preeminent association of Black business leaders, which focuses on board and executive leadership development, philanthropy, skills and talent development.

